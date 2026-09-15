Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept 15

Stock Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks resumed declines on Friday after a one-day breather. Nifty closed 0.34% lower at 23,398.10, while BSE Sensex closed 0.16% lower at 74,781.76. This was after they recovered from its intraday low.

US Market Recap

Dow Jones fell 0.31% to 52,308.93, S&P 500 was down 0.74% or 55.27 points at 7,601.71 and Nasdaq slipped 1.22% or 317.04 to 26,018.23. This comes amid a sharp rise in oil prices, renewed concerns over interest rates and weakness in AI-linked stocks weighed on investor sentiment.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Sept 15: Nifty Faces 23,600 Hurdle After Sharp Weekly Correction | Check Key Levels

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Stocks in News

Trent: Zudio crosses milestone of 1,000 stores in India.

Mufin Green: To allot bonds worth $6 Mn under ECB framework.

Gabriel India: To allot shares worth Rs 1,881 Cr to promoter Asia Investments.

Dr Reddy's: US FDA issues Form 2953 with two observations for API manufacturing unit in Mexico. US FDA inspected the unit between July 17 and September 8. Company to respond to observations within stipulated time.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers: Government grants two 20-year patents to the company. Gets patent for silo-level interlock system and ramming mass automated production system. Patent inventions relate to quartz processing for production of silica ramming mass.

WeWork India: E-files application with NCLT for reduction in share capital. Reduction proposed to fully set off accumulated losses worth Rs 2,050 Cr.

Jamna Auto: Promoter sells 2.49% stake, shareholding reduces to 1.88%. Promoters are Randeep Singh Jauhar and Pradeep Singh Jauhar.

Waaree Renewable: Incorporates arm Sunstar Data Centres for data centre business. New entity to develop and operate data centres, including hyperscale, AI-ready and GPU hosting facilities.

Precision Wires: Gets in-principle nod from BSE and NSE for allotment of 37.5 Lakh CCDs. CCDs carry face value of Rs 400 each, implying an issue size of Rs 150 Cr.

Geojit Financial Services: CARE Ratings reaffirms issuer rating at CARE A+; stable.

GPT Infra: Arm Alcon Builders and Engineers gets Rs 85.5 Cr order from Eastern Railway.

Tata Chemicals: Tata Chemicals North America completes acquisition of North American soda ash customer contracts. Contracts represent over 5 Lakh tonnes to be serviced over two years.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics: GST department concludes inspection at company's registered office and manufacturing units. Company extended fullest co-operation to officials. Says it is consistently complying with provisions of listing regulations. Business operations and financial position remain unaffected.

Shalby: Shareholders reject appointment of Shanay Vikram Shah as director and whole-time director. Shanay Vikram Shah ceases to be additional/whole-time director from September 10; continues as president.

NTPC: NTPC Green Energy declares commercial operation of additional 6.3 MW of Vanki Wind Energy. NTPC Green Energy Group's commercial capacity rises to 10,842.86 MW from 10,836.56 MW. NTPC Group's installed capacity rises to 91,086 MW; commercial capacity to 90,006 MW.

Munjal Auto: To acquire land in Vitthalapur for Rs 14 Cr.

HDFC Bank: Submits two names to RBI for MD and CEO post; seeks RBI nod for new MD and CEO appointment. Reappoints V Srinivasa Rangan as whole-time director till November 22, 2027. Appoints Jimmy Tata as whole-time director for three years. Board approves creation of fourth whole-time director position.

Dishman Carbogen: US FDA concludes inspection at Switzerland unit without any Form 483.

Grasim Industries: Customs department ends search at Ujjain manufacturing unit. Enquiry primarily relates to import-export transactions. Business operations to continue. Company sees no material impact on financials due to said action.

Motisons Jewellers: Board to meet on September 17 to consider redemption of 50 Lakh non-convertible redeemable preference shares.

Yash Highvoltage: Arm enters into representation pact with Ensales Electrical Associates to promote, market and sell products, along with driving utility homologation and approvals for the company in the US. Pact valid for 36 months.

Venus Pipes: Shareholders approve appointment of Arun Axaykumar Kothari as chair and MD for five years. Promoters Megharam Sagramji Choudhary and Dhruv Mahendrakumar Patel reappointed as whole-time directors for five years.

Clean Science and Technology: Approves appointment of Krishnakumar Satyanarain Saboo as whole-time director for five years.

Lumino Industries: CRISIL upgrades long-term bank facilities rating to A+/stable from A/stable. Short-term rating reaffirmed at A1. Rs 2,000 Cr of bank loan facilities rated. Order book stands at Rs 3,090 Cr as of June 30. Rs 500 Cr of IPO proceeds used for working capital, reducing debt reliance by Rs 360 Cr. Net worth expected to rise to over Rs 1,400 Cr by March 2027.

Sportking India: Anjali Avasthi redesignated from non-executive director to whole-time director for three years.

Balaji Amines: Ind-Ra withdraws ratings on bank loan facilities after company receives no-dues certificates from all bankers. Company says it has no outstanding bank exposure; Rs 195 Cr of bank loan facilities were previously rated.

TD Power Systems: Receives approval for preferential issue of 12.5 Lakh shares to promoters. Shares to be issued at not less than Rs 600 each; issue size at least Rs 75 Cr.

JSW Energy: Arm JSW Neo Energy gets ICRA AA-/stable rating for unsupported long-term bank loan facilities. ICRA A1+ assigned and affirmed for proposed commercial paper and short-term/working capital facilities. AA(CE)/stable affirmed for long-term bank loans.

Prakash Industries: Gets nod for Bhaskarpara coal mine expansion. To expand capacity to 1.2 MTPA from 1.0 MTPA. Gets nod from Chhattisgarh environment body.

Eris Lifesciences: Krishnakumar Vaidyanathan resigns as COO from September 30 to pursue professional opportunities.

Greenply Industries: To issue corporate guarantee in favour of IDBI Bank for Rs 200 Cr. Announces proposed capital restructuring of JV Greenply Samet. Samet to invest additional $30-40 Mn in JV entity over the next two to three years. Restructuring transaction expected to be completed by January 2027. Samet will increase its voting interest from 50% to 81%, while Greenply's voting interest will dilute from 50% to 19%.

Allied Blenders: To provide financial assistance of Rs 115 Cr to Minakshi Agro Industries LLP to set up a malt distillery in Aurangabad with a capacity of around 3 Mn BL per year. Approves additional capital contribution of Rs 10 Cr to MAILLP to meet cost overruns.

Aurobindo Pharma: US FDA concludes inspection at arm Apitoria Pharma's unit with zero observations. US FDA inspected the unit from September 7 to 11.

SJVN: To commence operations of Unit II of Buxar Power Project on September 12. Unit has a capacity of 660 MW.

Raymond: Gets aerospace orders from Indian aerospace and defence major. Annual business potential of order at Rs 33 Cr.

Bank of Maharashtra: Government nominates Saurabh Kumar as director on the board.

Granules India: Promoter sells 1.72 Cr shares via block deal on September 11. Capital Group, Kotak Life and ChrysCapital participated in deal. Promoter group shareholding reduces to 31.08% from 38.02%.

AvenuesAI: Converts 10.68 Lakh partly paid shares and forfeits 69.43 Lakh partly paid shares. Completes final rights issue conversion.

JSW Infrastructure: Arm JSW Port Logistics gets LOI for Ballari ICD project.

Raymond Realty: To raise Rs 409 Cr via preferential allotment of warrants. To issue 66.6 Lakh shares at issue price of Rs 614 per warrant to promoter group member J K Investors.

TVS Motors: Launches expanded Apache portfolio in Sri Lanka, comprising four Apache motorcycles.

Coforge: DK Singh resigns as chairperson of nomination and remuneration committee. Interim chair Vivek Sharma to lead search for independent directors and oversee process of electing new chair. Company says Singh's resignation has no other material reason.

Jubilant Pharmova: US FDA classifies US CMO unit as Voluntary Action Indicated. US FDA inspected the unit from June 8 to 17. DK Singh points to differences on company's board in resignation letter. Board designates Beth Boucher as non-executive independent director and chair of NRC.

Vijaya Diagnostic: Approves acquisition of diagnostic business undertaking of Arya Wellness Centre for Rs 46.2 Cr. Arya Wellness Centre reported FY26 turnover of Rs 26.95 Cr. Acquisition to aid expansion into Assam and strengthen presence in North-East India.

Sun Pharma: Three arms settle US antitrust litigation. Settles US pricing lawsuit in Pennsylvania. Company to make confidential payment; other terms of settlement remain confidential.

HDFC Life Insurance: Gets total tax demand of Rs 3,365 Cr, including penalty. Tax demand at Rs 942.18 Cr; interest and penalty at Rs 2,422.97 Cr.

Juniper Green: Arm commissions 40 MW of wind power capacity forming part of 120 MW hybrid power project. Capacity under project stands at 82.01 MWp out of total planned capacity of 152 MWp. Aggregate operational capacity of company and subsidiaries stands at 2,679 MWp and 500 MWh BESS.

Juniper Green Energy: Commissions additional 10 MW wind capacity in 150 MW wind-solar hybrid power project. Project capacity commissioned rises to 185 MWp out of planned 190 MWp. Commissioning witnessed by Gujarat Energy Development Agency and Paschim Gujarat Vij Company. Formal commissioning certificate expected shortly. Aggregate operational capacity reaches around 2,689 MWp and 500 MWh BESS after commissioning.

Indiabulls: To acquire 70% stake in Fintech Cloud for Rs 1,050 Cr. Fintech Cloud valued at Rs 1,500 Cr. Consideration to be settled through issuance of up to 21 Cr Indiabulls shares. Indiabulls to appoint majority directors on Fintech Cloud board immediately. Fintech Cloud reported FY26 revenue of Rs 133.77 Cr. Acquisition marks Indiabulls' entry into fintech/LSP segment. Expected completion timeline of nine to 12 months.

United Foodbrands: Provides bank guarantee in form of stand-by letter of credit worth Rs 17 Cr for Barbeque Nation Restaurant LLC, wholly-owned step-down subsidiary.

Cochin Shipyard: Executes JV agreement with Drydocks World Dubai.

Strides Pharma: Receives US FDA EIR for Bengaluru flagship facility after VAI inspection closure.

RBL Bank: CareEdge assigns CareEdge BBB+/stable rating to $350 Mn foreign currency notes.

Welspun Corp: Wholly-owned subsidiary Welspun DI Pipes approves incorporation of Welspun Special Coating to undertake pipe coating and protective coating solutions business. Proposed coating portfolio includes polyolefin, FBE, internal FBE, polyurethane, polyethylene, polypropylene and anti-corrosive coatings.

Other News

Vehicle Sales Rise 11.6% to 2.66 Lakh Units in Maharashtra; Sachin V Mahajan to Continue as State FADA Wing Chairperson

Automobile dealers apex body FADA on Friday said it has reappointed Sachin Vasantrao Mahajan as chairperson for the Maharashtra wing for the third consecutive term.

Along with this, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations also released its vehicle retail data for the state for August.

Mahajan, who is based in Nashik, is the managing partner and CEO of Mahaveer Wheels and Mahajan Isuzu and has dealerships of Ashok Leyland, Classic Legends, Switch Mobility EV and Isuzu Motor India, FADA said.

The automobile dealers' body on Thursday appointed Shailender Luthra as the state chairperson for Delhi. Luthra is the director at Delhi-based Brite Autowheels and has dealerships of Skoda, Nissan and Royal Enfield.

According to FADA, total vehicle sales in Maharashtra grew 11.66% to 2,66,253 units in August from 2,38,442 units in the corresponding month of last year.

Within this, two-wheeler sales rose 11.05% to 1,90,898 units compared with 1,64,492 units in August 2025, while passenger vehicle sales stood at 51,248 units, up 7.54% from 47,654 units in the year-ago month.

Source: PTI

RBI Should Hike Rate by 25 Bps in October to Counter External Shocks: SBI Research

The Reserve Bank should raise the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points next month and again in December as a countermeasure to persistent external shocks, elevated crude oil prices and signs of broader inflationary pressures, an SBI research report said on Friday.

The next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, the RBI's rate-setting panel, is scheduled for October 5-7, 2026.

In August, the central bank kept the short-term lending rate (repo) unchanged at 5.25% for the fourth time in a row.

"Just one month back, there were practically not much talks of rate hikes, and most (if not all) expected a 'prolonged pause'. But the situation has changed drastically since then," it said.

SBI Ecowrap, prepared by the bank's Economic Research Department, said its call for a rate hike is independent of any forthcoming US Federal Reserve action, while crude prices have recently crossed $100 per barrel amid heightened geopolitical uncertainties.

It also estimated that crude prices could reach $123 per barrel over the next 15 days amid heightened geopolitical uncertainties.

"Now, we strongly advocate a 25-bps rate hike in the upcoming October policy (followed by another in December in quick succession), factoring in the myriad evolving undershoots...," the report said, adding that the rate hike call is agnostic to the August CPI inflation print that could come around 4.8-4.9%.

If oil prices remain at high levels, inflation print for October and November should move towards 6.5% or higher, it said.

Source: PTI

Board Meetings

September 14

To Decide on Fund Raising

Uno Minda

Shares to Exit Lock-in

September 15

MilkyMist Dairy Food: 17 Mn shares, 2% of outstanding shares, one-month lock-in.

Dhoot Transmission: 5 Mn shares, 3% of outstanding shares, one-month lock-in.

Molbio Diagnostics: 2 Mn shares, 2% of outstanding shares, one-month lock-in.

Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals: 13 Mn shares, 20% of outstanding shares, six-month lock-in.

IPO Listing

September 15

Pranav Constructions IPO

Pranav Constructions is a real estate company primarily engaged in redevelopment projects in the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai region, with a predominant focus on the western suburbs.

The company specialises in pure-play redevelopment and undertakes redevelopment projects across residential segments, including economical, mid and mass, and aspirational homes.

Period Ended 31 Mar 2026 31 Mar 2025 31 Mar 2024 Assets 1,799.19 1,246.29 966.80 Total Income 763.93 638.24 449.75 Profit After Tax 71.32 62.25 39.62 Ebitda 130.83 98.54 59.73 Net Worth 246.70 175.59 88.37 Reserves and Surplus 159.52 88.41 84.70 Total Borrowing 258.44 196.50 99.34

Amount in Rs Cr.

AGM

September 12

Jayaswal Neco; Clean Science; Rain Industries; Transrail Light; LMW; Indian Metals; R Systems International; Indo Borax; Indigo Paints; Sportking India; Suprajit Engineering.

September 13

Bharat Forge.

September 14

TTK Prestige; Shankara Build; Bluestone Jewellery; RACL Geartech; Texmaco Infra.

September 15

AIA Engineering; Kajaria Ceramics; GlaxoSmithKline; Ethos; SIS; One 97 Paytm; APL Apollo; Maharashtra Seamless; Skipper; Surya Roshni; BLS E-Services; KSH International; Saregama India; Dynamatic Technologies; Globus Spirits; Tinna Rubber; Yatra Online; KDDL.

Bulk/Block Deals

Amir Chand Jagdish Exports: Mohamed Irfan Mohamed Latif Shaikh sold 13 Lakh shares at Rs 200.47 per share. Nitin Kumar Nipun Kumar HUF bought 12.76 Lakh shares at Rs 201.45 per share. Devarajulu Sathyamoorthi sold 5.5 Lakh shares at Rs 198.86 per share.

Mohamed Irfan Mohamed Latif Shaikh sold 13 Lakh shares at Rs 200.47 per share. Nitin Kumar Nipun Kumar HUF bought 12.76 Lakh shares at Rs 201.45 per share. Devarajulu Sathyamoorthi sold 5.5 Lakh shares at Rs 198.86 per share. Antelopus: HRTI Private Limited bought 11,104 shares at Rs 1,147.83 per share. QE Securities LLP bought 3,432 shares at Rs 1,145.06 per share. Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 2,888 shares at Rs 1,149.29 per share.

HRTI Private Limited bought 11,104 shares at Rs 1,147.83 per share. QE Securities LLP bought 3,432 shares at Rs 1,145.06 per share. Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 2,888 shares at Rs 1,149.29 per share. Asian Granito India: Thakkar Nileshkumar Farshuram HUF bought 28.14 Lakh shares at Rs 50.34 per share.

Thakkar Nileshkumar Farshuram HUF bought 28.14 Lakh shares at Rs 50.34 per share. Awfis: Irage Broking Services LLP bought 1.67 Lakh shares at Rs 283.82 per share. QE Securities LLP sold 5,040 shares at Rs 281.57 per share. Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited sold 3,900 shares at Rs 283.37 per share.

Irage Broking Services LLP bought 1.67 Lakh shares at Rs 283.82 per share. QE Securities LLP sold 5,040 shares at Rs 281.57 per share. Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited sold 3,900 shares at Rs 283.37 per share. BlackBuck: Abakkus Investment Managers Private Limited bought 27 Lakh shares at Rs 576.05 per share. Accel India IV (Mauritius) Limited sold 27 Lakh shares at Rs 576.05 per share.

Abakkus Investment Managers Private Limited bought 27 Lakh shares at Rs 576.05 per share. Accel India IV (Mauritius) Limited sold 27 Lakh shares at Rs 576.05 per share. Bodalchem: Neo Apex Share Broking Services LLP sold 3.15 Lakh shares at Rs 160.17 per share.

Neo Apex Share Broking Services LLP sold 3.15 Lakh shares at Rs 160.17 per share. GCSL: Mohamed Irfan Mohamed Latif Shaikh sold 5.15 Lakh shares at Rs 600.49 per share. Siddhisuri Finvest Private Limited bought 2 Lakh shares at Rs 600.70 per share. Dilip Ramanlal Doshi HUF bought 1.49 Lakh shares at Rs 600 per share.

Mohamed Irfan Mohamed Latif Shaikh sold 5.15 Lakh shares at Rs 600.49 per share. Siddhisuri Finvest Private Limited bought 2 Lakh shares at Rs 600.70 per share. Dilip Ramanlal Doshi HUF bought 1.49 Lakh shares at Rs 600 per share. Granules India: Smallcap World Fund Inc bought 34.74 Lakh shares at Rs 872.50 per share. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 13.18 Lakh shares at Rs 872.50 per share. Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE bought 11.74 Lakh shares at Rs 872.50 per share. Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company bought 11.54 Lakh shares at Rs 872.50 per share. Clarus Capital 1 bought 8.6 Lakh shares at Rs 872.50 per share. Myraa Varun Raheja bought 6.88 Lakh shares at Rs 872.50 per share. Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 5.73 Lakh shares at Rs 872.50 per share. SBI Life Insurance Company bought 5.73 Lakh shares at Rs 872.50 per share. Sundaram Mutual Fund bought 5.73 Lakh shares at Rs 872.50 per share. Krishna Prasad Chigurupati sold 1.33 Cr shares at Rs 872.50 per share.

Smallcap World Fund Inc bought 34.74 Lakh shares at Rs 872.50 per share. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 13.18 Lakh shares at Rs 872.50 per share. Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE bought 11.74 Lakh shares at Rs 872.50 per share. Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company bought 11.54 Lakh shares at Rs 872.50 per share. Clarus Capital 1 bought 8.6 Lakh shares at Rs 872.50 per share. Myraa Varun Raheja bought 6.88 Lakh shares at Rs 872.50 per share. Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 5.73 Lakh shares at Rs 872.50 per share. SBI Life Insurance Company bought 5.73 Lakh shares at Rs 872.50 per share. Sundaram Mutual Fund bought 5.73 Lakh shares at Rs 872.50 per share. Krishna Prasad Chigurupati sold 1.33 Cr shares at Rs 872.50 per share. Jamna Auto Industries: DSP Mutual Fund bought 78.13 Lakh shares at Rs 128 per share. 360 One Asset Management Limited bought 74.22 Lakh shares at Rs 128 per share. 360 One Mutual Fund bought 25.73 Lakh shares at Rs 128 per share. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought 21.83 Lakh shares at Rs 128 per share. Pradeep Singh Jauhar sold 99.95 Lakh shares at Rs 128 per share. Randeep Singh Jauhar sold 99.95 Lakh shares at Rs 128 per share.

DSP Mutual Fund bought 78.13 Lakh shares at Rs 128 per share. 360 One Asset Management Limited bought 74.22 Lakh shares at Rs 128 per share. 360 One Mutual Fund bought 25.73 Lakh shares at Rs 128 per share. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought 21.83 Lakh shares at Rs 128 per share. Pradeep Singh Jauhar sold 99.95 Lakh shares at Rs 128 per share. Randeep Singh Jauhar sold 99.95 Lakh shares at Rs 128 per share. Mobikwik: HRTI Private Limited bought 1.58 Lakh shares at Rs 209.11 per share. QE Securities LLP sold 52,151 shares at Rs 209.32 per share. Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited sold 11,326 shares at Rs 211.45 per share.

HRTI Private Limited bought 1.58 Lakh shares at Rs 209.11 per share. QE Securities LLP sold 52,151 shares at Rs 209.32 per share. Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited sold 11,326 shares at Rs 211.45 per share. Molbio Diagnostics: HRTI Private Limited bought 1.36 Lakh shares at Rs 1,520.67 per share. QE Securities LLP bought 22,280 shares at Rs 1,542.36 per share. Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 4,843 shares at Rs 1,565.79 per share.

HRTI Private Limited bought 1.36 Lakh shares at Rs 1,520.67 per share. QE Securities LLP bought 22,280 shares at Rs 1,542.36 per share. Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 4,843 shares at Rs 1,565.79 per share. MVelectro: HRTI Private Limited bought 16,302 shares at Rs 838.30 per share. QE Securities LLP bought 2,020 shares at Rs 840 per share. Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 941 shares at Rs 841.18 per share.

HRTI Private Limited bought 16,302 shares at Rs 838.30 per share. QE Securities LLP bought 2,020 shares at Rs 840 per share. Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 941 shares at Rs 841.18 per share. NRB Bearing: DT Fund bought 2.28 Lakh shares at Rs 505 per share. University of Notre Dame du Lac bought 1.61 Lakh shares at Rs 505 per share. GP Emerging Markets Strategies LP bought 1.12 Lakh shares at Rs 505 per share. Trilochan Singh Sahney Trust 1 sold 5 Lakh shares at Rs 505 per share.

DT Fund bought 2.28 Lakh shares at Rs 505 per share. University of Notre Dame du Lac bought 1.61 Lakh shares at Rs 505 per share. GP Emerging Markets Strategies LP bought 1.12 Lakh shares at Rs 505 per share. Trilochan Singh Sahney Trust 1 sold 5 Lakh shares at Rs 505 per share. Pine Labs: HRTI Private Limited bought 12.01 Lakh shares at Rs 191.41 per share. Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 67,455 shares at Rs 191.96 per share. QE Securities LLP sold 2.5 Lakh shares at Rs 191.29 per share.

HRTI Private Limited bought 12.01 Lakh shares at Rs 191.41 per share. Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 67,455 shares at Rs 191.96 per share. QE Securities LLP sold 2.5 Lakh shares at Rs 191.29 per share. Quadfuture: HRTI Private Limited bought 10,295 shares at Rs 482.64 per share. QE Securities LLP sold 24,872 shares at Rs 480.26 per share. Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited sold 13,461 shares at Rs 487.39 per share.

HRTI Private Limited bought 10,295 shares at Rs 482.64 per share. QE Securities LLP sold 24,872 shares at Rs 480.26 per share. Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited sold 13,461 shares at Rs 487.39 per share. Ratnaveer: Arihant Capital Markets Limited bought 11.41 Lakh shares at Rs 291.69 per share. Thakkar Nileshkumar Farshuram HUF sold 8 Lakh shares at Rs 290.04 per share.

Arihant Capital Markets Limited bought 11.41 Lakh shares at Rs 291.69 per share. Thakkar Nileshkumar Farshuram HUF sold 8 Lakh shares at Rs 290.04 per share. Raymond: HRTI Private Limited sold 49,757 shares at Rs 960.47 per share. Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 29,962 shares at Rs 955.77 per share. QE Securities LLP sold 13,704 shares at Rs 948.40 per share.

HRTI Private Limited sold 49,757 shares at Rs 960.47 per share. Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 29,962 shares at Rs 955.77 per share. QE Securities LLP sold 13,704 shares at Rs 948.40 per share. Shankesh Jewellers: HRTI Private Limited bought 1.27 Lakh shares at Rs 104.79 per share. Irage Broking Services LLP bought 2.24 Lakh shares at Rs 108.14 per share. Prarambh Securities Private Limited sold 6.4 Lakh shares at Rs 107.78 per share. Niraj Rajnikant Shah sold 13.68 Lakh shares at Rs 103.45 per share. QE Securities LLP bought 1.08 Lakh shares at Rs 106.34 per share. Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 11,430 shares at Rs 107.12 per share.

HRTI Private Limited bought 1.27 Lakh shares at Rs 104.79 per share. Irage Broking Services LLP bought 2.24 Lakh shares at Rs 108.14 per share. Prarambh Securities Private Limited sold 6.4 Lakh shares at Rs 107.78 per share. Niraj Rajnikant Shah sold 13.68 Lakh shares at Rs 103.45 per share. QE Securities LLP bought 1.08 Lakh shares at Rs 106.34 per share. Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 11,430 shares at Rs 107.12 per share. Technocraf: QE Securities LLP bought 10,101 shares at Rs 444.08 per share. HRTI Private Limited sold 15,541 shares at Rs 443.38 per share.

QE Securities LLP bought 10,101 shares at Rs 444.08 per share. HRTI Private Limited sold 15,541 shares at Rs 443.38 per share. Westlife: SBI Mutual Fund sold 53,053 shares at Rs 569.60 per share.

SBI Mutual Fund sold 53,053 shares at Rs 569.60 per share. Sri Lotus Developers: Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 15 Lakh shares at Rs 201.75 per share. Mohamed Irfan Mohamed Latif Shaikh sold 15 Lakh shares at Rs 201.75 per share.

Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 15 Lakh shares at Rs 201.75 per share. Mohamed Irfan Mohamed Latif Shaikh sold 15 Lakh shares at Rs 201.75 per share. Spectrum: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought 1.15 Lakh shares at Rs 2,651 per share. Ajay Bhikamchand Jain sold 1.15 Lakh shares at Rs 2,651 per share.

Insider Trades

Afcom Holdings: Thiagaraja Annamalai, promoter group, sold 51,120 shares.

Sterlite Technologies: Navin Agarwal, promoter group, sold 2,500 shares.

Silver Touch Technologies: Vipul Haridas Thakkar, promoter and director, bought 1,000 shares.

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research: Sanjay Namdeo Salunkhe, promoter, bought 15,638 shares.

Rajputana Stainless: Yashkumar Shankarlal Mehta, promoter, bought 30,000 shares.

Trading Tweaks

Price band change from 10% to 5%

ESDS Software Solution

Price band change from 20% to 10%

Kabra Extrusion Technik

Securities shortlisted in short-term ASM framework stage

Molbio Diagnostics; STL Networks.

Securities excluded from ASM framework

Avadh Sugar; Grand Oak Canyons Distillery; Marine Electricals; Shukra Pharmaceuticals; Baazar Style Retail; Ujaas Energy.

ALSO READ: Gap-Up For Indian IT? What Up To 6% Surge In Cognizant, Accenture, Salesforce Means For D-Street

F&O Cues

Nifty September futures up 0.06% at 23,499, at a premium of 101 points.

Nifty options September 15 expiry: Maximum call open interest at 24,000 and maximum put open interest at 23,200.

Securities Under Ban

Bandhan Bank; Inox Wind; Kaynes Technology; Manappuram Finance; SAIL.

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