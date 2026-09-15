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Five Stocks To Buy: Paytm, FirstCry, Concord Biotech And More | September 15

The suggested trading strategies encompass entry levels, price targets for upside potential and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.

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Five Stocks To Buy: Paytm, FirstCry, Concord Biotech And More | September 15
Five stocks that may catch your attention on Tuesday.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit/AI Generated

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for September 15, Tuesday, spanning across diverse sectors.

Top picks include One 97 Communications Ltd. (Paytm), Brainbees Solutions Ltd. (FirstCry), and Concord Biotech Ltd. The suggested trading strategies encompass entry levels, price targets for upside potential and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.

Paytm (CMP: Rs 1,807.50)

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research, Religare Broking, recommends buying Paytm-parent One 97 Communications at Rs 1,807.50, with a target of Rs 1,930 and stop loss of Rs 1,740. The call offers an upside of 6.78%, while the downside to the stop loss is 3.73%.

Concord Biotech (CMP: Rs 1,510)

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Market Expert, recommends buying Concord Biotech in the Rs 1,490–1,505 range, with a target of Rs 1,717 and stop loss of Rs 1,399. The call offers an upside of 14.09% to 15.23%, while the downside to the stop loss is 6.05% to 7.04%.

Awfis Space (CMP: Rs 293.70)

VLA Ambala, SEBI RA & Founder, SMT Stock Market, recommends buying Awfis Space Solutions in the Rs 285–295 range, with targets of Rs 315 and Rs 400 and a stop loss of Rs 235. The call offers an upside of 6.78% to 40.35%, while the downside to the stop loss is 17.54% to 20.34%.

Laurus Labs (CMP: Rs 1,969)

Mishra also recommends buying Laurus Labs at Rs 1,969, with a target of Rs 2,080 and stop loss of Rs 1,910. The stock offers an upside of 5.64%, with a 3% downside to the stop loss.

FirstCry (CMP: Rs 169.29) 

Ambala has a buy call on FirstCry-parent Brainbees Solutions in the Rs 160–170 range, with targets of Rs 190 and Rs 220 and a stop loss of Rs 140. The stock offers an upside of 11.76% to 37.50%, with a 12.50% to 17.65% downside to the stop loss.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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