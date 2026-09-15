Trump’s AI Message: Ignore The 'Hoax’, Build More Data Centres

US President Donald Trump used a series of Truth Social posts on Monday to dismiss growing global alarm over artificial intelligence, branding fears of an AI takeover a "hoax" and urging the world to press ahead with data centre expansion instead of regulation.

"I am the Hoax Buster, and I'm right now breaking another Hoax — That AI is going to take over, consume, and destroy the World, and that Robots will be marching into our Cities, and getting rid of us all! This is even wilder than the RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA HOAX, or the Global Warming Scam," Trump wrote.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

In a follow-up post roughly 20 minutes later, he widened the comparison to include Ukraine and both his impeachments, adding: "These are all Radical Left Dumocrats, who never give up, but seldom win. Hopefully, the Voters have seen the light!"

A third post took direct aim at regulation.

"When, in the History of Business, did anyone see the Leaders of an Industry call for Regulation that, if strongly implemented, will drive them into oblivion and bankruptcy?" Trump wrote, describing AI and data centres as "the Greatest Economic Development Engine in History — Bigger than Oil, Gold, Diamonds, or even the Internet."

He also referenced Chinese President Xi Jinping's stance against restricting AI, and criticised Google's reported plans for a data centre in Finland, which he attributed to permitting difficulties in the US, saying he wanted the company to "change their thinking."

ALSO READ: 'Traitors, Beware': Trump Blasts AI Critics, Dismisses Anthropic CEO's Call For Slowdown

The posts land amid mounting international unease about AI's trajectory. China's state security minister, Chen Yixin, warned at the weekend that the technology posed a threat to national security, while United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk has called for urgent global action against "unprecedented risks."

The UN Security Council is due to meet on artificial intelligence next week. Separately, tech executives including OpenAI's Sam Altman and Elon Musk reportedly signalled support for a slowdown, as equity markets wobbled over AI-related concerns.

Trump's posts made no mention of the safety warnings directly, instead casting himself as the only necessary safeguard: earlier remarks attributed to him described a "strong and smart" president as the sole guardrail AI required.

ALSO READ: Will AI Bring A 4-Day Workweek? New US Bill Pushes To Share Tech Gains

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.