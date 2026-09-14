Will AI Bring A 4-Day Workweek? New US Bill Pushes To Share Tech Gains

Congress is weighing legislation that could reshape one of the most basic benchmarks of American work life. The Thirty-Two Hour Workweek Act, championed by Vermont's independent Senator Bernie Sanders and California Democratic Representative Mark Takano aims to reset how overtime eligibility is calculated.

How The Phase-In Would Work

Rather than an immediate jump, the bill proposes to spread the change across four years. Workers would see the overtime trigger drop incrementally: 38 hours after year one, then down another two hours annually until it bottoms out at 32. For context, federal law today only requires time-and-a-half once someone crosses the 40-hour mark. Under the new system, once fully rolled out, a standard 40-hour week would leave a worker owed overtime pay on eight of those hours, a meaningful shift from how compensation is currently structured.

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The bill doesn't stop at the weekly count, either. It layers in daily thresholds too: cross eight hours in a single day and time-and-a-half kicks in; go past 12, and pay doubles. None of this bars employers from scheduling longer days, it just raises what that choice costs them. There's also a built-in protection so companies can't offset the shorter standard week by quietly trimming pay or benefits elsewhere.

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A Flexible, Not Universal Shift

It's worth being clear about what this bill doesn't do. It won't force every company onto an identical Monday-through-Thursday calendar; how the 32 hours get scheduled is left up to individual employers. Coverage has limits too, since the bill works within the existing Fair Labor Standards Act, meaning categories already exempt from overtime rules: many executive, administrative and professional roles among them would stay exempt. The underlying argument from supporters is essentially about redistribution: if automation and AI let businesses generate more output with fewer labor-hours, that gain shouldn't accrue to companies alone.

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Not A New Idea In Congress

This is far from the first time a bill like this has surfaced. Takano put forward similar proposals in both 2021 and 2023, and Sanders ran his own Senate version in 2024, meaning this year's bill is really the latest attempt in an ongoing push rather than a sudden new idea.

Evidence from outside the US adds some texture to the argument. Britain ran a large-scale pilot in 2022, cutting hours by a fifth for nearly 3,000 workers across 61 companies while holding pay steady. The results, tracked by Cambridge researchers, showed a notable drop in both sick leave and staff attrition, down 65% and 57% respectively versus the year before.

Not everyone's persuaded that the math works, though. Critics point out that paying the same wages for fewer hours doesn't erase costs, it just relocates them. Senator Bill Cassidy raised exactly that concern during a 2024 Senate hearing, suggesting businesses squeezed by the change might respond by hiking prices, pulling back on hiring, or relocating jobs altogether.

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