'Traitors, Beware': Trump Blasts AI Critics, Dismisses Anthropic CEO's Call For Slowdown

US President Donald Trump has rejected calls for a slowdown in the development of artificial intelligence, arguing that strong presidential oversight and existing regulatory and criminal powers are sufficient to manage the technology's risks.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump dismissed concerns over AI safety and defended his administration's approach to the industry. He said the US already has "tremendous criminal and regulatory power" over AI companies and warned that additional "guardrails" could undermine the country's lead over China.

Trump also alleged a "sick conspiracy" against AI and data centres, saying China would be the main beneficiary if the US slowed its development "Whoever wins AI, wins," he said, while asserting that the US remains ahead of China and other countries.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

His comments came after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for a slowdown in the development of increasingly powerful AI systems, warning that technological progress could outpace the ability to put adequate safety measures in place. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Elon Musk have also backed concerns around AI risks.

ALSO READ: $110-Oil To Fed Bets: Three Reasons Why US Stock Market Crashed Today

Vice President JD Vance struck a more measured tone, saying Americans should not be afraid of AI but acknowledging that the technology carries risks that need to be considered.

China's foreign ministry, meanwhile, criticised fear-driven calls to curb AI development. It said AI has implications for the "well-being of all humanity" and urged countries to pursue development in an open and inclusive manner. "Fearmongering, confrontation and vicious competition" could disrupt global efforts to establish AI governance, the ministry said.

The exchange highlights growing tensions over AI regulation as Washington and Beijing compete for leadership in advanced technology, chips and computing infrastructure.

ALSO READ: US Stock Market Today LIVE: Nasdaq Tumbles Over 1% As AI Slowdown Calls, $110-Oil Scares Investors

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.