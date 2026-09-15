'No Talks Until...': Iran Draws A Red Line For Trump

Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei has rejected the prospect of immediate negotiations with the United States, saying Tehran will not return to talks until its conditions are met.

Rezaei's remarks came after US President Donald Trump said Iran was seeking a deal “quickly and badly” and indicated that Washington remained open to engagement. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he would decide whether the United States would enter negotiations, suggesting a shift from his recent position that he was no longer interested in talks with Tehran.

Responding on X, Rezaei accused Trump of sending mixed messages, contrasting the US president's previous rejection of negotiations with his latest indication that Washington was prepared to talk.

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He wrote, "Don't get distracted by the U.S. president's mixed signals—from “no negotiations” to “we're ready to talk.” The stakes around oil and the straits have changed. Damage control won't stop what's coming. No talks until Iran's conditions are met. Period!"

Rezaei did not specify Iran's conditions. However, Iranian officials have previously said that any agreement with Washington would require the United States to honor commitments associated with a June Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Those demands reportedly included lifting the blockade of Iranian ports, providing sanctions relief and ending Israel's war in Lebanon.

There is currently no indication that the Trump administration is prepared to fulfill those commitments. According to a recent Middle East Eye report, Washington conveyed through Pakistan and Qatar on August 24 that it would not return to the June MoU, reported Middle East Eye.

The message coincided with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's announcement of an “economic D-Day” against Iran. US measures have so far included sanctions targeting Iranian airlines and several foreign banks accused of conducting business with Tehran.

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