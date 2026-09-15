Stocks To Watch Today: HDFC Bank, Indiabulls, Raymond Realty, Pranav Construction & More

Shares of HDFC Bank, Indiabulls and Raymond Realty will be in focus on Tuesday. In addition, Pranav Construction will get listed on the indices.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Stocks in News

Gabriel India: To allot shares worth Rs 1,881 Cr to promoter Asia Investments.

To allot shares worth Rs 1,881 Cr to promoter Asia Investments. WeWork India: E-files application with NCLT for reduction in share capital. Reduction proposed to fully set off accumulated losses worth Rs 2,050 Cr.

E-files application with NCLT for reduction in share capital. Reduction proposed to fully set off accumulated losses worth Rs 2,050 Cr. HDFC Bank: Submits two names to RBI for MD and CEO post; seeks RBI nod for new MD and CEO appointment. Reappoints V Srinivasa Rangan as whole-time director till November 22, 2027. Appoints Jimmy Tata as whole-time director for three years. Board approves creation of fourth whole-time director position.

Submits two names to RBI for MD and CEO post; seeks RBI nod for new MD and CEO appointment. Reappoints V Srinivasa Rangan as whole-time director till November 22, 2027. Appoints Jimmy Tata as whole-time director for three years. Board approves creation of fourth whole-time director position. Raymond Realty: To raise Rs 409 Cr via preferential allotment of warrants. To issue 66.6 Lakh shares at issue price of Rs 614 per warrant to promoter group member J K Investors.

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HDFC Life Insurance: Gets total tax demand of Rs 3,365 Cr, including penalty. Tax demand at Rs 942.18 Cr; interest and penalty at Rs 2,422.97 Cr.

Gets total tax demand of Rs 3,365 Cr, including penalty. Tax demand at Rs 942.18 Cr; interest and penalty at Rs 2,422.97 Cr. Indiabulls: To acquire 70% stake in Fintech Cloud for Rs 1,050 Cr. Fintech Cloud valued at Rs 1,500 Cr. Consideration to be settled through issuance of up to 21 Cr Indiabulls shares. Indiabulls to appoint majority directors on Fintech Cloud board immediately. Fintech Cloud reported FY26 revenue of Rs 133.77 Cr. Acquisition marks Indiabulls' entry into fintech/LSP segment. Expected completion timeline of nine to 12 months.

IPO Listing

Pranav Constructions IPO: Pranav Constructions is a real estate company primarily engaged in redevelopment projects in the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai region, with a predominant focus on the western suburbs. The company specialises in pure-play redevelopment and undertakes redevelopment projects across residential segments, including economical, mid and mass, and aspirational homes.

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