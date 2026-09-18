Veegaland Developers Shares Debut At 10% Premium Over IPO Price

Veegaland Developers Ltd. made a decent debut on the stock market on Friday, listing at a premium of 10% to its IPO price. The stock opened at Rs 154 on the NSE which is a 10% rise from the IPO price of Rs 140. On the BSE, it began trading at Rs 151 per share which marks a 7.86% premium.

The initial public offering of real estate developer Veegaland Developers Ltd. received 13.55 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Tuesday.

The IPO received bids for 15,32,74,397 shares against 1,13,07,692 shares on offer, as per NSE data. The category for non institutional investors garnered 18.03 times subscription, while the quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 17.76 times. The retail investors portion received 9.24 times subscription.

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The IPO has a price band of Rs 130-140 per share. The initial public offering is a fresh issue of up to 1.50 crore equity shares aggregating to Rs 210 crore, with no offer for sale (OFS) component.

Veegaland Developers Ltd. had raised Rs 63 crore from anchor investors.

Veegaland Developers Financials

Proceeds from the issue will be used to partly fund the company's ongoing projects, for unidentified land acquisition, and general corporate purposes.

About The Company

Veegaland Developers Pvt Ltd is a Kerala-based real estate developer focused on the planning, construction and sale of multi-storied residential apartment projects across the state. Operating under the 'Veegaland Homes' brand, the company caters to a wide range of homebuyers through projects spanning the mid-premium, premium, ultra-premium, luxe-series and ultra-luxury residential segments.

The developer has established a presence in key Kerala markets including Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Thrissur, with all projects being executed in compliance with the provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA).

According to an ICRA report, Veegaland was ranked Kerala's fastest-selling real estate developer as of December 8, 2025.

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