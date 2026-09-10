Veegaland Developers IPO Opens Today: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Anand Rathi Report

Veegaland Developers IPO: 10 Key Things to Know Before Investing

1. IPO dates

Veegaland Developers Ltd.'s IPO will open for subscription today, September 10, 2026, and close on September 15, 2026.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

2. Price band

Kerala based residential real estate developer has fixed the IPO price band at Rs 130-140 per share with a face value of Rs 10 each.

3. IPO size

Veegaland Developers IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 1.5 crore shares aggregating up to Rs 210 crore. There is no offer-for-sale (OFS).

4. Minimum lot size and investment

Investors can bid for a minimum of 107 shares and in multiples thereafter. Minimum investment at the upper price band works out to Rs 14,980.

5. Objects of the issue

Funding development and construction costs for ongoing and upcoming projects.

Funding unidentified land acquisitions in Kerala.

General corporate purposes.

ALSO READ: LCC Projects IPO Opens Today — 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe

6. BRLM

Cumulative Capital Private Ltd. is the book running lead manager for the issue while MUFG Intime India Private Ltd.is the registrar to the offer.

7. About the Company

Incorporated in 2007, Veegaland is a Kerala-focused residential real estate developer operating under the"Veegaland Homes" brand.

It develops projects across Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Thrissur.

As of June 30, 2026, it had 10 completed projects, 12 ongoing projects and 3 upcoming projects.

8. Financial performance

Revenue rose to Rs 251 crore in FY26 from Rs 192 crore in FY25 and Rs 110.8 crore in FY24.

PAT increased to Rs 26.6 crore crore in FY26 from Rs 20.4 crore in FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 39.5 crore in FY26.

Revenue grew from Rs 111 crore in FY24 to Rs 251 crore in FY26, reflecting strong growth.

9. Peer comparison

Shriram Properties, Puravankara are the other listed peers in the segment.

10. Strengths, risks

Key strengths

Kerala's fastest-selling real estate developer, according to the cited ICRA report.

100% sales absorption across completed projects.

Strong project pipeline with 25 projects and healthy order book visibility.

Revenue and pre-sales growth momentum.

Key risks

Entire business concentrated in Kerala.

Execution and project completion risk.

Dependence on contractors and regulatory approvals.

Exposure to construction cost inflation and land acquisition risks.

Brokerage view

Anand Rathi Research has assigned a"Subscribe for Long Term" rating, citing strong execution, healthy pipeline and growth prospects in Kerala's residential real estate market.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Anand Rathi Veegabond Ipo.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.