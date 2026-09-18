Why Did Dr Reddy's Shares Rise Nearly 2% In Trade Today? Key Details Inside

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Share Price Today: Dr Reddy's Laboratories shares were in demand on Friday, the last trading day of the week, after the pharma major announced a strategic agreement with a global healthcare company. The stock rose as much as 1.88% during intraday trade.

At 9:23 am, Dr Reddy's shares were trading 1.82% higher at Rs 1,192.40 per share, compared with a 0.27% rise in the BSE Sensex, which was at 74,516 levels.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: What's The News?

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has entered into an exclusive distribution and marketing agreement with Takeda for its dengue vaccine QDENGA in India's private market.

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Under the agreement, Dr Reddy's will have exclusive rights to distribute and market the vaccine in India's private market, while Takeda will retain commercialization rights.

Takeda will manufacture and import QDENGA into India, with the vaccine expected to become available in the country in H1 CY27.

QDENGA Gets India Approval

QDENGA received marketing approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in July 2026 and has been approved for people aged between 4 and 60 years.

The vaccine has been developed against all four dengue virus serotypes.

Its commercial rollout in India is expected to take place through Dr Reddy's private-market distribution network.

Why This Deal Matters For Dr Reddy's

The agreement provides Dr Reddy's with an opportunity to expand its presence in the vaccines segment while bringing a globally established dengue vaccine into its India portfolio.

Dengue remains a major public-health challenge in India, with cases having increased significantly over the past two decades. All four dengue virus serotypes are also circulating in the country.

The partnership gives QDENGA access to Dr Reddy's established commercial and distribution infrastructure in the Indian private healthcare market.

QDENGA: Global Presence

QDENGA has been approved in 43 countries, including India, since 2022, with more than 32 million doses distributed globally.

The vaccine is used in both public and private vaccination programmes across Asia, Latin America and Europe.

The WHO recommends QDENGA in high-endemic countries without pre-vaccination screening. It is also included in the WHO List of Prequalified Vaccines.

Dr Reddy's-Takeda Deal Terms

The agreement does not involve any upfront consideration. There is also no milestone payment payable under the deal.

Takeda will continue to manufacture and import the vaccine, while Dr Reddy's will be responsible for its distribution and marketing in India's private market.

What It Means For The Indian Dengue Vaccine Market

The entry of QDENGA into India's private market could increase competition in the country's emerging dengue vaccine space.

The timing could also be important for other developers working on dengue vaccines, as QDENGA already has regulatory approval in India and is expected to be commercially available from H1 CY27.

Panacea Biotech's DengiAll, for instance, remains in Phase 3 trials and has not yet received regulatory approval. The availability of an approved vaccine backed by Takeda and distributed through Dr Reddy's network could therefore alter the competitive landscape once competing products approach commercial launch.

Dr Reddy's Shares: What Investors Should Watch

The focus will now shift to the commercial rollout of QDENGA in India, the pace of private-market adoption and the scale of the opportunity for Dr Reddy's in the vaccines segment.

The company's ability to leverage its existing distribution network and build demand for the vaccine ahead of its planned H1 CY27 launch will be key factors to watch.

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