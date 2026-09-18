Moody's Raises India FY27 Growth Forecast To 7% From 6%

Moody's has raised its forecast for India's economic growth in FY27 to 7% from 6%, citing the country's resilience to global shocks arising from the conflict in the Middle East.

The rating agency said India's Baa3 long-term issuer rating balances its large and diversified economy, strong growth potential and sound external position with high government debt, weak debt affordability and low per capita income.

The upward revision follows India's real GDP growth of 7.7% in FY26, accelerating from 7.1% in the previous year. Moody's latest forecast is also higher than the Reserve Bank of India's June projection of 6.6% growth for FY27.

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India's real GDP growth accelerated to 8.2% year-on-year during January-June 2026, compared with 7.3% for calendar year 2025. Moody's attributed the stronger growth to robust private consumption, higher investment through gross fixed capital formation and sustained strength in the services sector.

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Moody's expects India to continue growing faster than other G20 economies and similarly rated emerging-market sovereigns, although it flagged several risks to the outlook.

The stable outlook reflects India's gradually improving fiscal metrics and resilient growth prospects relative to peers. However, fiscal accommodation amid an uncertain global macroeconomic environment—including measures that could reduce government revenues—could slow progress on debt reduction and further weaken debt affordability.

According to Moody's, upward pressure on India's sovereign rating could emerge if there is a material improvement in the affordability of the country's high debt burden, bringing key ratios closer to those of higher-rated peers. This would likely require fiscal measures that sustainably raise revenues, narrow the fiscal deficit and lead to a more significant decline in government debt.

Moody's also said effective implementation of structural reforms that boost private-sector investment, accelerate GDP per capita growth and support broader economic diversification could strengthen its assessment of India's policy effectiveness and credit profile.

Higher-value manufacturing and digital services were cited as areas that could contribute to greater economic diversification.

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