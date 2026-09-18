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Central GST Officer Caught Accepting Rs 8 Lakh Bribe In Bengaluru

Central GST Superintendent Mohit Pratap Singh was caught accepting an alleged Rs 8 lakh bribe through a mediator, Lokayukta officials reported.

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Central GST Officer Caught Accepting Rs 8 Lakh Bribe In Bengaluru
Central GST Officer Caught Accepting Rs 8 Lakh Bribe In Koramangala
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The Superintendent of Central GST, Mohit Pratap Singh, was caught while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh through a mediator, the Lokayukta said.

Lokayukta sleuths trapped the Central government officer while he was allegedly accepting the bribe at Kendriya Sadan in Koramangala here, according to a statement.

According to the Lokayukta, Singh had demanded the money to "close a false complaint" filed against the complainant, Syed Zameer, in connection with pending Central GST dues.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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