Central GST Officer Caught Accepting Rs 8 Lakh Bribe In Bengaluru

The Superintendent of Central GST, Mohit Pratap Singh, was caught while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh through a mediator, the Lokayukta said.

Lokayukta sleuths trapped the Central government officer while he was allegedly accepting the bribe at Kendriya Sadan in Koramangala here, according to a statement.

According to the Lokayukta, Singh had demanded the money to "close a false complaint" filed against the complainant, Syed Zameer, in connection with pending Central GST dues.

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