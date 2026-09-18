Power Grid Board Approves Fundraise Of Up To Rs 5,000 Crore — Details Here

Power Grid Corporation of India In Focus: The board of Power Grid Corporation of India has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through the issuance of unsecured, non-convertible, redeemable, taxable POWERGRID Bonds – LXXXIV (84th) Issue 2026-27 on a private placement basis.

The proposed issue comprises a base size of Rs 1,000 crore and a green shoe option of Rs 4,000 crore, taking the total issue size to Rs 5,000 crore.

The bonds will have a tenure of 10 years from the deemed date of allotment, with annual redemption payments beginning from the end of the fourth year. The issue is proposed to be carried out through the Electronic Book Provider (EBP) platform.

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Financially, Power Grid Corp. reported a 0.9% decline in Q1 FY27 consolidated net profit to Rs 3,598 crore, missing the Street estimate of Rs 3,866.5 crore.

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Revenue from operations rose 2.7% YoY to Rs 11,497 crore, but also fell short of estimates.

At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 4.3% YoY to Rs 9,536 crore, while Ebitda margin expanded to 82.9% from 81.7% a year ago.

Power Grid Corporation of India is a state-owned power transmission company engaged in the transmission of electricity across India.

The company operates one of the country's largest transmission networks and is also involved in telecom and consultancy businesses related to the power sector.

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