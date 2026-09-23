Wall Street Highlights: Nasdaq 100 Climbs To Its First Record Since June

A renewed rally in chipmakers drove the Nasdaq 100 to its first record since June, with sentiment also bolstered by a drop in oil prices amid hopes for diplomatic efforts to end the war in Iran.

The tech-heavy gauge rose 0.8%. A closely watched measure of semiconductor powerhouses like Micron Technology Inc. and Nvidia Corp. climbed for a sixth straight day. The industry advance offset a selloff in bank shares. Brent crude settled around $99 as President Donald Trump said US officials had a "very good" meeting with Iranian envoys in New York. Bonds stabilized.

Trump noted the three-hour meeting - held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting - was "very productive" and that another was being planned for the near future. He later said his special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had participated in the gathering.

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The US administration has signaled a renewed effort to bring the war in the Middle East to a close, with Trump claiming in his speech that the conflict will end just after the November midterm elections.

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"Focus will stay on geopolitics, and if there's any confirmation of progress towards a ceasefire between the US and Iran, look for oil and yields to fall further and for stocks to rally," said Tom Essaye at The Sevens Report.

Wall Street is also gearing up for this week's summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which will offer the leaders of the world's two largest economies a chance to improve personal ties and look for common ground on contentious topics.

Meta Platforms Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg is set to attend a White House state dinner for the Chinese leader, according to a person familiar with the planning. He'll join Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Qualcomm Inc. head Cristiano Amon. OpenAI President Greg Brockman will also attend, the ChatGPT maker said Monday, alongside CEO Sam Altman.

Microsoft Corp. CEO Satya Nadella will be there as well, according to a person familiar with the matter. On Friday, US officials said Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk and Alphabet Inc. chief Sundar Pichai will be at the event. Apple Inc. Executive Chairman Tim Cook is also set to attend the dinner on Sept. 24.

Traders also kept a close eye on the latest remarks from central bank officials.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Tom Barkin warned it could take time for inflationary shocks to wane. His Boston counterpart Susan Collins said she supported last week's decision to raise rates, adding it would help bring inflation back to the target.

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Some of the main moves in markets: Stocks The S&P 500 was little changed as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%

The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1451

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3345

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.39 per dollar Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $86,196.01

Ether fell 1.3% to $2,748.09 Bonds The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.96%

Germany's 10-year yield was little changed at 3.46%

Britain's 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 5.24% Commodities West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $94.59 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $4,361.33 an ounce

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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