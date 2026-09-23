Nephroplus Block Deal: Investcorp, Bessemer, Promoters Likely To Offload Stake In Up To Rs 650-Crore Sale

Nephrocare Health Services shares will be in focus on Thursday, September 24, as several promoter and investor entities are likely to offload shares through a block deal worth up to Rs 650 crore.

The base size of the block deal is pegged at Rs 400 crore, with an upsize option of Rs 250 crore, taking the total potential transaction size to Rs 650 crore.

The offer price has been set at Rs 705 per share, representing a 5% discount to Nephrocare Health Services' closing price of Rs 741.90 on Wednesday.

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IIFL Capital and other brokers are handling the transaction.

The sellers include Investcorp Private Equity Fund II, Healthcare Parent Limited, Investcorp India Private Equity Opportunity Limited, Edoras Investment Holdings Pte Ltd, Quadria Capital India Fund III, Bessemer Venture Partners Trust, Vikram Vuppala, Viraaj Family Trust and Manvi Family Trust.

According to shareholding data for June 2026, Investcorp Private Equity Fund II held a 5.32% stake in Nephrocare Health Services, while Healthcare Parent Limited held 5.80%.

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Investcorp India Private Equity Opportunity Limited held 0.47%, while Edoras Investment Holdings Pte Ltd held a 28.30% stake.

Quadria Capital India Fund III and Bessemer Venture Partners Trust together held an 8.66% stake. Vikram Vuppala, Viraaj Family Trust and Manvi Family Trust held stakes of 1.85% and 1.77%, respectively, based on the shareholding details provided.

The entities named as sellers are classified as promoters in the company's shareholding data.

Nephrocare Health Services Share Price Today

Nephrocare Health Services shares closed 1.01% lower at Rs 741.90 apiece on Wednesday. The stock has gained 0.67% over the past week and 6.63% in the last month. On a year-to-date basis, the shares are up 62.37%.

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