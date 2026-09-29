15-Year Wait Ends: Mumbai’s Zaoba Wadi Set For Luxury Residential Tower? What We Know

Mumbai's historic Zaoba Wadi in Thakurdwar is set for a major redevelopment after the project remained stuck for more than 15 years. The plan includes a 325-metre luxury residential tower and will be taken forward by Godrej Properties, Man Infraconstruction Ltd (MICL) and Shreepati Group.

The project dates back to 2011, when Shreepati Group acquired the development rights for Zaoba Wadi. The project subsequently remained stalled for several years, with insufficient funds among the factors cited for the delay.

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The development is located on approximately 2.5 acres in the Marine Lines / Thakurdwar area. MICL confirmed the project's estimated revenue potential of more tan Rs. 6,000 crore.

MICL Managing Director Manan Shah said that the project will have around 6 lakh square feet of saleable carpet area and approximately 13 lakh square feet of rehabilitation carpet area, Hindustan Times reported. The proposed development will include four and five bedroom luxury residences according to Shah.

The tower was initially planned to be more than 800 feet tall (around 244 metres) but permission was later secured for a 325 metre structure.

What Happens to the Tenants?

Around 625 tenants currently live in Zaoba Wadi's traditional chawls and low-rise buildings, some of which also have commercial establishments. Under the redevelopment plan, existing tenants are expected to receive homes measuring around 550 square feet, compared with their current units of approximately 150-200 square feet.

The rehabilitation component is expected to be completed in about four year while the saleable component os projected to take around five years.

Project's Long Delayed Journey

Hindustan Tims reported that insufficient funds among other factors contributed to the delay. Discussions began in early 2024 for MICL to enter the project as development manager, responsible for construction management and marketing under an asset-light model. MICL formally partnered on the project in 2025.

Since then, the developers have secured initial permissions and have been working to acquire the remaining development rights from existing occupants.

Rs. 6,000 Crore Revenue Potential

Godrej Properties has estimated the project's overall revenue potential at approximately Rs. 6,000 crore. MICL has stated that it will continue to benefit from the project through a revenue-sharing arrangement, while its existing investment of around Rs. 300 crore is also expected to be recovered according to Manan Shah's statement.

The development rights jointly held by Shreepati Group and MICL have been transferred to Godrej Properties as part of the arrangement.

Godrej Properties CEO and Managing Director Gaurav Pandey has stated that Mumbai remains an important market for the company and that its premium and luxury projects in the city have received a strong response.

Historic Significance

Zaoba Wadi isn't simply a modern redevelopment site. It forms part of the historic Girgaon-Thakurdwar neighbourhood. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Heritage Conservation Society's heritage documentation lists the Zaoba Wadi Precinct as dating from the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The precinct includes a mixture of residential buildings, commercial premises and residential buildings with ground floor shops.

The heritage document notes that urban development pressures have already resulted in the loss of many original features of the precinct, although remnants of the older chawl character remain in portions of the area.

Zaoba Ram Mandir

The entrance to the wadi is marked by Zaoba Ram Mandir, which Hindustan Times describes as a heritage-listed structure reportedly built in 1882.

According to the report, the temple was originally associated with an Anglo-Indian wada belonging to a Pathare Prabhu family. It contains a white marble statue of Lord Ram, which is associated with the name "Gora Ram" or fair Ram.

The redevelopment is part of the wider transformation of Mumbai's old wadi neighbourhoods, several of which have faced redevelopment in recent years.

With the proposed 325 metre tower and rehabilitation component, the Zaoba Wadi project is set to combine luxury housing with the redevelopment of one of South Mumbai's older residential precincts.

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