East Bengal FC will host Sporting Club Delhi in their first home match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season on Friday, November 20.

The defending champions will look to return to winning ways after suffering a defeat against Chennaiyin FC in their previous outing. Sporting Club Delhi, meanwhile, will aim to extend their winning run after securing back-to-back victories.



East Bengal have made an impressive start to their title defence, scoring 12 goals in their first three league matches. Antonio Lopez Habas' side began their campaign with a 4-0 win over Churchill Brothers before registering a 5-1 victory against Inter Kashi.

However, they suffered a 5-3 defeat against Chennaiyin FC in their third match.

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East Bengal remain the highest-scoring team in the league despite the defeat. Ake Loba and Dani Ramirez have scored three goals each, while Bipin Singh has contributed two goals.



Sporting Club Delhi, on the other hand, have picked up their form after a difficult start to the campaign. Tomasz Tchorz's side suffered defeats against Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant before drawing against FC Goa. They subsequently registered a 3-2 comeback win over Mumbai City FC and followed it up with a 3-0 victory against Inter Kashi.



Sporting Club Delhi are currently fourth in the standings with seven points from five matches, while East Bengal are sixth with six points from three games. The hosts, however, have two matches in hand.



East Bengal have also enjoyed a favourable record in their recent meetings with Sporting Club Delhi, winning 4-1 in February 2026. They had also registered a 2-0 victory in their previous league-season meeting.

East Bengal FC Vs Sporting Club Delhi: Match Date, Time

The East Bengal FC Vs Sporting Club Delhi ISL 2026-27 match will be played on Friday, November 20. The match is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 PM IST.

East Bengal FC Vs Sporting Club Delhi: Venue

The East Bengal FC Vs Sporting Club Delhi FC match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

East Bengal FC Vs Sporting Club Delhi: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 14

East Bengal FC wins: 6

Sporting Club Delhi wins: 4

Draws: 4

East Bengal FC Vs Sporting Club Delhi: Predicted Lineups

East Bengal FC (4-3-3): Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Jay Gupta, Sandip Mandi, Diego Zivulic, Lalchungnunga, Mohammed Rashid, Dani Ramirez, Jeakson Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, David Lalhlansanga, Ake Loba.

Sporting Club Delhi (4-2-3-1): Nora Fernandes (GK), Manoj MD, Clarence Fernandes, Duvan Viafara, Ashutosh Mehta, Mohammed Azhar, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Mohammed Aimen, Rodriguinho, Juan Pena, Carlos Fortes.

East Bengal FC Vs Sporting Club Delhi: Live Telecast

The live telecast of the East Bengal FC Vs Sporting Club Delhi ISL 2026-27 match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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East Bengal FC Vs Sporting Club Delhi: Live Streaming

The live streaming of the East Bengal FC Vs Sporting Club Delhi ISL 2026-27 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Fans can also watch the match live for free on the official Indian Super League YouTube channel.

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