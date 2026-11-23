Gold and silver prices rebounded on Monday after last week's selloff, with gold recovering from its biggest weekly decline in eight months as a technology-stock rout prompted traders to seek haven assets.

Falling US Treasury yields and a weaker dollar also supported bullion, while silver recovered after suffering a steep decline the previous week. Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) rising Rs 2,679, or 2.20%, to Rs 1,24,457 per 10 grams, as bullion recovered from last week's selloff. Silver prices gained Rs 3,090 per kg.

The precious yellow metal rose as much as 2.6% to around $3,630 an ounce in the international markets on Monday, after falling 9% last week to a 14-month low. Spot gold was up 1.4% to $3,587.13 an ounce at 10:14 a.m. in Singapore, while silver gained 1.9% to $41.92 an ounce after tumbling 15% the week before.

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Fed Concerns

Gold's recent decline was reinforced by comments from US Federal Reserve policymakers that echoed the hawkish tone of the Federal Open Market Committee's October meeting. Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson flagged inflation risks that could warrant another interest-rate increase, reinforcing expectations that US borrowing costs could rise further.

Following the selloff, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the Federal Reserve risks jeopardising the US economy by overtightening in response to the latest inflation data. His earlier attempt to rein in elevated long-term borrowing costs had pushed yields lower in August, triggering a brief rally in gold.

Dollar Pressure

Gold has fallen by about a third since the US-Iran war erupted in late February, as higher energy costs fuelled inflation and prompted central banks to raise interest rates.

Bullion has traded below the $4,000-an-ounce level since Nov. 11, as falling technology stocks prompted traders to liquidate holdings to cover losses elsewhere. A gauge of the dollar had also risen nearly 2% in November before easing on Monday, making bullion priced in the US currency more expensive for most buyers.

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