Two cousins died on the spot in Kolhapur on Monday after a speeding four-wheeler allegedly driven by Padmasinh Ranjitsinh Patil, the son of an NCP leader, allegedly mowed them down on their two-wheeler on the Shahu Toll Naka–Shivaji University road. The victims were identified as Umesh Pathrud and Ganesh Pathrud.

Patil allegedly fled after the collision. A case has been registered against him at the Rajarampuri Police Station. Rajarampuri police examined the crash site, recorded their observations in a panchnama and sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations.

Patil's father, Ranjitsinh Patil, is an NCP leader and former director of Gokul Dairy. The victims' relatives and friends expressed concern that political pressure could influence the investigation and any action police take.

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In a separate incident, three persons were killed and two others were injured after a car overturned and collided with a truck in Wagholi area of Pune on Monday, a police official said.

The accident occurred around 1.25 am on the Pune-Ahilyanagar road when a car going to Lonikand with five occupants went out of control, overturned and crashed into a truck parked on the roadside near Vitthalwadi arch, Deputy Commissioner of Police Abinash Kumar told PTI.

The occupants, all residents of Phool Mala Road, were rushed to a hospital in Wagholi, where doctors declared three of them dead. The deceased were identified as Omkar Ajay Suryawanshi (24), Shankar Vasudev Dhole (22) and Mayur Satish Auti (27).

Two other occupants, Ashutosh Nandkumar Markad (28) and Pranay Bharat Shinde (24), are undergoing treatment and are out of danger, the official said.

"The cause of the accident is being probed. A mechanical problem is also suspected," the DCP said.

(with inputs from PTI)



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