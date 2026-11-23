Mediation to resolve the long-running inheritance dispute over the Kalyani family's ancestral wealth, estimated at over Rs 1 lakh crore, has failed, the Supreme Court was informed on Monday by former apex court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao, who was appointed mediator.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked the parties to explore appointment of a sole arbitrator to adjudicate all disputes.

"As per the report sent, mediation has failed. We impress upon the parties to explore arbitration by a sole arbitrator. Counsel for petitioner and respondent no.5 have no objection. Let Dr Abhishek Singhvi (on behalf of other contesting respondents) have instructions if all disputes can be referred to a sole arbitrator," the bench said while posting the matter after two weeks.

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The top court had on July 13 appointed Rao as the sole mediator to explore an amicable resolution of the dispute over the Kalyani family's ancestral wealth.

It had urged a battery of senior lawyers representing Bharat Forge chairman Baba Kalyani and his sister Sugandha Hiremath respectively to explore mediation to resolve their inheritance dispute.

Senior advocates Abhishek Singhvi, Kapil Sibal and Aryama Sundaram had appeared for the Kalyani family, while senior advocate Shyam Divan represented Sugandha Hiremath.

The dispute concerns claims relating to the Kalyani family's ancestral ass

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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