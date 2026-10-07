Hockey India League Revival: Sports Ministry Forms 7-Member Panel Amid Crisis

The Ministry of Sports has formally constituted a seven-member committee, which comprises representatives of Hockey India, HIL franchises and the ministry to work on the revival of the crisis-ridden Hockey India League.

The major development on the subject has come after Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting in September. The meeting was with Hockey India officials and representatives of HIL franchises and was apprised of the concerns surrounding the competition.

"The committee includes Sports Ministry joint secretary (Khelo India) Vineel Krishna, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey, secretary general Bhola Nath Singh and treasurer Sekar J Manoharan," a ministry source told PTI. "The three franchise representatives on the panel are Alok Sanghi, Mahesh Bhupathi and Divyanshu Singh."

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: India Thrash Malaysia 5-1 To Win Asian Games 2026 Men's Hockey Gold, Seal LA 2028 Berth

A panel of representatives from Hockey India, the franchises, and a senior sports ministry official had also been suggested following the meeting last month. The minister has instructed the parties to prioritise working on the league's framework, financial model, and governance model. The group was given a deadline to deliver its findings to the minister.

The government is directly represented in the current decree, which formally unites the stakeholders under a seven-member committee.

Indian women's hockey players, including captain Salima Tete and Savita Punia, made an emotional public appeal to save the Women's Hockey India League from discontinuation amid severe financial distress during the World Cup in August, where the Indian team finished fifth,

This year's World Cup performance was its best run since 1974.

READ | India Clinch Asian Games 2026 Women's Hockey Gold With 1-0 Win Over China

The HIL's next season is facing uncertainty, with franchises seeking greater clarity on its governance and financial structure. The HIL was relaunched in 2024 after a seven-year hiatus and has since emerged as an important platform for providing domestic competition and exposure to Indian and overseas players. However, given growing expenses and the uncertainties surrounding franchise involvement, its viability has come under scrutiny.

The most recent action is especially noteworthy in light of the ongoing power struggle within Hockey India, as secretary general Bhola Nath Singh and president Tirkey have publicly disagreed on a number of administrative matters in recent weeks, including the World Cup jersey saga.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ: READ | Smriti Mandhana Hails Harmanpreet Kaur, Begins New Era As India Captain

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.