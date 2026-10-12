Ravindra Jadeja Slams 16th First-Class Century Ahead Of India’s New Zealand Test Tour

Ravindra Jadeja scored his 16th First-Class century for Saurashtra on Monday, reaching the milestone on the second day of their Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

The left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder made 102 before being dismissed by former Saurashtra teammate Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, who caught and bowled him.

The century gives Jadeja valuable red-ball match practice as he prepares for India's upcoming two-Test tour of New Zealand next month.

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Jadeja joined the Saurashtra squad after India's 2-1 victory in the ODI series against the West Indies. He featured in two matches during that series, taking two wickets but not getting an opportunity to bat.

His latest First-Class outing comes as he looks to build match fitness ahead of India's next Test assignment. Jadeja's last red-ball assignment was the Test series in Sri Lanka.

Jadeja Looks To Build Red-Ball Form Ahead Of New Zealand Tour

India are scheduled to play two Tests in New Zealand next month. The first Test will take place in Wellington from November 19 to 23, while the second is scheduled for Christchurch from November 27 to December 1.

Jadeja's century against Chhattisgarh offers him an opportunity to spend time at the crease and get valuable practice in the longer format before the tour.

Saurashtra Begin Ranji Trophy Campaign

The 92nd edition of India's premier domestic First-Class competition began on October 11. Saurashtra have been placed in Elite Group B alongside Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Hyderabad, Karnataka, Punjab and Tripura.

Saurashtra will be looking to make a stronger impression this season after exiting the tournament in the early stages last year.

For Jadeja, the Ranji Trophy appearance provides an important opportunity to sharpen his red-ball game, while his century adds to his First-Class record as Saurashtra continue their campaign.

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Ravindra Jadeja has played 91 Tests for India and has scored 4,160 runs at a decent average of 37.81; he has also taken 356 wickets in that at an average of 25.30.

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