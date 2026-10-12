Rs 1 Lakh Became Rs 9 Lakhs in Just 3 Years: How This Multibagger Pharma Stock Delivered Over 700% Return

Nifty Pharma has delivered around 72% returns over the past three years. However, there is one pharma stock that delivered more than 10 times the benchmark index. That stock is Wockhardt.

So, if you had invested Rs 1 lakh in Wockhardt shares three years back, today that investment would have turned into a corpus of more than Rs 8 lakh, as the stock delivered a stellar return of 776% during this period.

The stock's sharp rise has come during a period in which Wockhardt has been rebuilding its business around novel antibiotics, biotechnology and specialty pharmaceuticals.

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From Losses To Profit

In FY23, Wockhardt's total income stood at Rs 2,773 crore, while the company reported a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 621 crore.

By FY26, the pharma giant turned the losses into profits, laying the road for the multibagger run.

At the end of FY26, total income rose to Rs 3,484 crore, with EBITDA increasing to Rs 630 crore, and the company turning profitable with a net profit of Rs 199 crore.

Financial Performance FY23 FY26 Total Income Rs 2,773 crore Rs 3,484 crore EBITDA Rs 223 crore Rs 630 crore EBITDA Margin 5.40% 18.60% Profit After Tax Loss of Rs 621 crore Rs 199 crore Adjusted Net Debt/Rquity 0.48 0.28

The balance sheet has also improved. Adjusted net debt stood at Rs 1,763 crore in FY23, against adjusted equity of Rs 3,662 crore. By March 2026, adjusted net debt was Rs 1,463 crore against equity of Rs 5,281 crore.

A Different Wockhardt Is Taking Shape

The biggest change has been in the company's business mix.

In FY23, Wockhardt was still working through challenges in its US business while advancing the clinical development of WCK 5222, its novel antibiotic. The company had then started a global Phase 3 study across 70 centres in 11 countries.

Over the following years, Wockhardt moved away from the US generic pharmaceutical business and increased its focus on innovative products, particularly novel antibiotics and insulin-based biotechnology. The company formally exited the US generic segment in FY26 as part of this strategic realignment.

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Zaynich Becomes The Big Growth Trigger

The most important development for the business is Zaynich, Wockhardt's novel antibiotic targeting serious drug-resistant infections.

The company received US FDA and CDSCO approval for Zaynich in FY26, which Wockhardt described as the first NDA for a new chemical entity from an Indian pharmaceutical company to be filed and accepted by the US FDA.

The company is now looking to commercialise Zaynich across the US, India, Europe and emerging markets. Its pipeline also includes Miqnaf, Foviscu and WCK 6777, while Emrok and Emrok O have already been used to treat approximately 1,40,000 patients.

Will The Momentum Continue?

For investors, the key question now shifts from whether Wockhardt can turn around its business to how successfully it can commercialise its newer products and convert its research pipeline into sustained revenue and profit growth, especially with the company identifying overseas regulatory compliance as a key risk, while pricing pressure in India and the company's exposure to international markets can also affect earnings.

Technical Outlook

Wockhardt share price has been consolidating within the Rs 1,792 – Rs 2,422 range since June this year.

According to Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, Wockhardt stock price appears to be in a distribution phase, while the flat ADX indicates a lack of strong directional trend momentum.

“The zone of Rs 1,840–1,850 is likely to act as immediate support. A decisive break below this zone could lead to further weakness in the near term. On the upside, the Rs 2,340–2,350 zone remains a strong resistance,” said Shah.

He believes a decisive breakout above this zone could signal a resumption of the upmove in the stock.

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