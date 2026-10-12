Wasim Jaffer Rates Ajit Agarkar’s Tenure As Chief Selector 7 Out Of 10: Here’s Why

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has expressed his views on Ajit Agarkar's tenure as chief selector, following the former all-rounder's departure from the role at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier this month.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Jaffer rated Agarkar's stint 7 out of 10, pointing to both the positives and the shortcomings of his time in charge.

The former India opener credited Agarkar for overseeing a period in which India enjoyed remarkable success in white-ball cricket. He also questioned some of the selection decisions made during that time.

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Where Jaffer Felt The Selectors Fell Short

Jaffer pointed to the case of veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, suggesting that Agarkar and the selection committee could have handled his situation better.

"We have done very well in white-ball cricket. We won two World Cups, the Asia Cup, and the Champions Trophy. So we have won trophies. I would give him 7 marks out of 10. I think how he handled some people could have been better, " he noted.

"Surya was dropped after winning the T20 World Cup. Why was Bhuvi not playing T20Is? Where is Shami? Then, whatever was happening with Sarfaraz, Auqib Nabi was not picked earlier; Abhimanyu Easwaran's case has also been like this," Jaffer said on his YouTube channel.

The 48-year-old was also critical of Agarkar and his team over the speculation surrounding the futures of veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Jaffer further called the decision to remove Rohit as captain, despite his winning the Champions Trophy, was questionable.

"Then, the way he handled Virat and Rohit, and made Iyer the captain straightaway after the IPL. Rohit was removed from captaincy after winning the Champions Trophy. These are the things I feel could have been better. But he's known to be blunt and is not scared to take hard decisions," he concluded.

Who Takes Over?

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha has been appointed interim chairman of the selection committee and could be handed the role on a full-time basis.

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Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel is also in the race to become the next chief selector of India, as his name has also been cited in several reports, but there is no confirmation of that.

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