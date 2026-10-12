Sahara Refund Not Received? Understanding Eligibility, Claim Process And Next Steps

The Sahara refund process has been introduced by the government to help investors recover their money put into the Sahara cooperative societies. There has been enough buzz about this online process, but many depositors are not sure about the exact procedure. While some people have been able to file the claims, they are unable to get a resolution.

Who Is Eligible?

The government has launched the CRCS Sahara Refund portal so that depositors can claim their money back. To participate, depositors of these four Sahara societies and submit their claims:

• Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Lucknow

• Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Limited, Bhopal

• Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Kolkata

• Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited, Hyderabad

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How To Apply:

If you are applying for the first time, you need to visit the CRCS portal.

1. Visit the official portal: Open the CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal and log in.: https://mocrefund.crcs.gov.in/depositor/#/home

2. Keep your documents ready: Make sure you have your Aadhaar-linked mobile number, Aadhaar-linked bank account, and proof of your deposits.

3. Fill out the claim form: Enter your details and provide the required deposit information.

4. Submit all claims together: Include claims for all four cooperative societies in the same application form.

5. Upload documents and submit: Check your details carefully before submitting the online application.

What If The Claim Is Rejected Or Stuck?

If your application is rejected or sent back for correction, you should check the reason and follow the instructions given on the portal. You will asked to re-submit your form using the re-submission section here: https://mocresubmit.crcs.gov.in/resubmission/#/home

This process is free of charge and claims can only be submitted via the official site. So, you need to beware of brokers promising any third-party settlement methods.

How Long Does It Take:

As per the official website, any application is verified by Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies within 30 days of submission. Decision related to the claim is communicated in the subsequent 15 days. This means that ideally you should hear from the officials within 45 days of filing the online complaint.

Once 45 days pass, you can contact the helpline numbers available on the website. Otherwise, you can login the re-submission portal and check the “action” section to verify the reason why your claim has not been processed.

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For many depositors, the issue has been arising because the Sahara society is yet to fully digitise the records. This means that information related to many depositors is not available. In such cases, the portal typically asks the depositors to wait until all relevant documents are uploaded, following which they will be notified via SMS.



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