Your SIP Is 5 Years Old. Should You Still Be Investing In The Same Fund?

Starting a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is often seen as a long-term commitment. But just because you have been investing in the same mutual fund for years does not mean you should stop reviewing its performance. Imagine your SIP has completed five years. What now? Should you continue investing in the same fund or switch to another one?

The five-year mark can be a good time to review whether the fund still deserves a place in your portfolio. However, completing five years is not a reason to stop or switch your SIP.

The decision should depend on how the fund has performed, whether its investment strategy remains suitable and whether it continues to match your financial goals.

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When Should You Stay Invested In The Same Fund?

Consistent performance: One of the first things to check is whether the fund has delivered consistent performance over longer periods. If it has outperformed its benchmark and remained competitive within its category across different market cycles, you have a reason to continue.

Goal alignment: Your fund should continue to match your investment objective, risk appetite and time horizon. If you are investing for a goal that is still many years away and the fund's risk level remains suitable, there may be no need to make a change simply because the SIP is five years old.

Stable investment strategy: Investors should also keep an eye on changes in the fund's management and investment approach. If the fund manager, portfolio strategy and overall investment style remain consistent, you can continue to stay invested.

When Should You Switch Funds?

Consistent underperformance: If a fund has consistently lagged its benchmark and category peers over an extended period, investors may need to reassess it. A temporary period of underperformance may not be enough to justify a switch, but persistent weakness over multiple years deserves attention.

Investment strategy changes: A significant change in the fund's investment philosophy, portfolio approach or management team can also be a reason to switch your investment. The fund that you originally selected may no longer fit your portfolio if its strategy has changed substantially.

Your financial goal is closer: Your investment strategy should change as you approach a financial goal. If the money is needed in the near future, continuing to take high equity-market risk may not be appropriate. Investors may consider gradually moving towards relatively less volatile options like debt or hybrid funds, depending on their goal and risk profile.

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In a nutshell, investors shouldn't switch just because their sip is five years old. They should first compare the fund with its benchmark and category peers, assess changes in its strategy and check whether it still fits their financial goals.

If the fund continues to perform well and remains aligned with their objectives, there may be little reason to switch.

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