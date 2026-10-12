With A 4-Month-Old Daughter And Just Rs 500, She Built A Business Now Selling On Amazon And Flipkart

Not all stories begin with big dreams or plenty of money. Some start with difficult circumstances and the need to find a way for it. For Assam's Kanika Talukdar, that meant raising her four-month-old daughter after losing her husband and finding a way to support her family.

With limited money and few job opportunities, she turned to vermicomposting, a method of making organic fertiliser using earthworms and organic waste.

In 2014, Kanika attended a five-day training programme on vermicomposting at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Nalbari, Assam. The training introduced her to a way of earning money using materials available at home, including cow dung and organic waste.

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With just Rs 500, she started making vermicompost using a simple bamboo structure. She also received earthworms from KVK and support from the District Agriculture Office, which provided her with vermicompost beds.

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How Kanika Started Her Business

Kanika began on a small scale, using locally available materials. According to Assam Agricultural University, she produced 17 quintals of vermicompost in her first year and earned Rs 16,300. As her experience grew, she increased production and began selling to more customers.

She later developed her own brand, Jay Vermi Compost. The business gradually expanded beyond its initial operations, reaching farmers and nurseries in different parts of Assam and other north-eastern states.

From A Small Unit To A Growing Business

Kanika's business grew as she increased production and built a customer base. Her products include vermicompost, enriched vermicompost and vermiwash, a liquid product obtained during the vermicomposting process.

She also expanded her market beyond local buyers. Her products are now sold through online platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart, making them accessible to customers beyond Assam. The Ministry of Rural Development has documented her journey as part of its Lakhpati Didi initiative.

The programme highlights women who have built livelihoods through self-help groups and earn an annual household income of rupees one lakh or more. Along with running her business, Kanika has shared her knowledge of vermicomposting with other farmers. Her journey shows how training and support can help people start small businesses using locally available resources.

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