Navratri 2026: Which Colour To Wear Today? Check Day 3 Colour, Goddess And Significance

Navratri, the nine-day festival dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms, is being celebrated with devotion across the country.

Each day of the festival is associated with a different manifestation of the Goddess Durga. The Shardiya Navratri festivities began on Oct. 11.

Here is everything you need to know about the third day of Navratri, including the colour to wear, the Goddess worshipped and the significance of the occasion.

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Navratri 2026 Day 3: Date And Tithi

The third day of Shardiya Navratri falls on Tuesday, Oct. 13. According to Drik Panchang's Navratri calendar, the day corresponds to Tritiya and includes Chandraghanta Puja. It is also observed as Sindoor Tritiya.

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Navratri Day 3 Colour 2026: Red

The colour for the third day of Navratri in 2026 is red. Drik Panchang associates red with passion and love and notes that it is a preferred colour for the chunri offered to the Goddess.

Devotees can wear red-coloured outfits, such as sarees, salwar suits or kurtas, to mark the occasion. Red accessories or a dupatta can also be incorporated into an outfit for those who prefer a more subtle look.

Which Goddess Is Worshipped On Day 3 Of Navratri?

The third day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta, the third form of Navdurga. Drik Panchang lists Chandraghanta Puja among the observances for Tritiya during Shardiya Navratri.

Devotees offer prayers to the Goddess, seek her blessings, and pray for the well-being of their families and loved ones.

Navratri 2026: Day-Wise Colours

According to Drik Panchang's 2026 Navratri colour calendar, the colours for the first nine days are:

Day 1 – October 11: Orange

Orange Day 2 – October 12: White

White Day 3 – October 13: Red

Red Day 4 – October 14: Royal Blue

Royal Blue Day 5 – October 15: Yellow

Yellow Day 6 – October 16: Green

Green Day 7 – October 17: Grey

Grey Day 8 – October 18: Purple

Purple Day 9 – October 19: Peacock Green

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