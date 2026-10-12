Jantar Mantar No Longer A Protest Venue; Capital Gets Three New Designated Sites

Jantar Mantar has been de-notified as the protest venue, with three new locations been finalised as designated sites for protest and sit-ins in the national capital, based on recommendations of a committee under the Union Home Ministry.

As per the circular notice issued by Anurag Kumar, Delhi Police Commissioner, “The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, had constituted a committee to examine suitable alternative venues for citizens to exercise their right to organise protests and demonstrations in place of the existing designated site.”

It further added, “Based on the committee's recommendations, Jantar Mantar as a protest venue has been de-notified.”

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Moving forward, protests and public demonstrations in the national capital will be restricted to three designated venues: Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi.

Since June, Jantar Mantar has served as the epicentre of youth-led protests spearheaded by the Abhijeet Dipke-founded Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), ultimately forcing Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign over alleged examination irregularities.

According to the statement, revised standard operating procedures (SOPs) for holding protests at these three locations will be released separately. The new directive partially modifies the previous standing order issued on 28 April 2022.

On Friday, the Supreme Court asked the Central Government and relevant authorities to consider identifying an alternative venue to Jantar Mantar in New Delhi for holding peaceful protests, highlighting concerns over infrastructure and public convenience.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Surya Kant pointed out several practical difficulties associated with Jantar Mantar as a protest site.

The bench observed, “During the course of the hearing, it was also suggested, and learned senior counsel/counsel for the parties are ad idem that it is high time that a suitable place where all basic amenities can be provided for peaceful and lawful protesters is identified and designated. Let the competent authority consider the suggestion and take an appropriate decision.”

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The issue arose during proceedings concerning restrictions on public transport and train cancellations linked to a planned protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student organisations.

The court's suggestion could prompt authorities to reassess protest arrangements in the national capital and explore a location better equipped to accommodate demonstrations without disrupting nearby residential areas or emergency services.

(With the wires inputs)

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