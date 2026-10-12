The Vvaan – Force of the Forrest Box Office Collection Day 18: Sidharth Malhotra’s Fantasy Thriller Continues To Draw Audiences

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest continues its theatrical run, with Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia leading the fantasy thriller.

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest has collected Rs 33.91 lakh on Day 18 so far from 1,433 shows across 319 cities, according to TrackTollywood. The film recorded 7.5% occupancy, taking its India gross collection to Rs 77.21 crore. The figures are yet to be finalised. The film sold 17,551 tickets across 1,433 shows on Day 18. Its best day so far remains Day 3, when it collected Rs 16.67 crore.

Day-Wise Collection

Based on TrackTollywood data, The Vvaan – Force of the Forrest opened with Rs 8.84 crore on Day 1 and collected Rs 12.82 crore on Day 2. Day 3 brought its highest collection of Rs 16.67 crore, followed by Rs 5.78 crore on Day 4, Rs 6.59 crore on Day 5, Rs 4.45 crore on Day 6 and Rs 4.78 crore on Day 7. The Week 1 collection stood at Rs 59.93 crore.

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The film earned Rs 3.91 crore on Day 8, Rs 2.29 crore on Day 9, Rs 3.75 crore on Day 10, Rs 1.05 crore on Day 11, Rs 1.30 crore on Day 12, Rs 86.58 lakh on Day 13 and Rs 76.37 lakh on Day 14. Its Week 2 collection stood at Rs 13.94 crore.

On Day 15, The Vvaan – Force of the Forrest collected Rs 68.76 lakh, followed by Rs 1.16 crore on Day 16 and Rs 1.15 crore on Day 17. On Day 18, the film has earned Rs 33.91 lakh so far.

All About The Film

Vvan - Force of the Forrest is a Hindi fantasy thriller directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia play the lead roles, while Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul and Milind Gunaji are part of the supporting cast.

The film takes inspiration from stories linked to the Van Devi Temple near Bihta in Patna and is set against the forests of Central India.

The story follows Rishi Kumar, a city man who returns to his ancestral village to sell his land. Despite warnings about a forbidden forest and the goddess Vandevi, he enters the forest and awakens a supernatural force. He soon finds himself facing mysterious powers and must protect his village from a deadly threat.

Arunabh Kumar and Janvi Gill have written the film, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Sandeep Sinha under Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF Motion Pictures). The music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra and Amit Trivedi.

Vvan - Force of the Forrest was announced in 2024 and went through several changes in its release date before finally hitting theatres on September 25, 2026.

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