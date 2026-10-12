English And Hindi OTT Releases This Week: The Diplomat, Sacrifice, Masterplan, Roadies Rebirth, Koffee With Karan And More

The festive week of October brings a diverse lineup of new English and Hindi releases to OTT platforms. From coming-of-age dramas and crime thrillers to chat shows and reality shows, Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5 have several titles lined up for viewers this week.

Here's a look at the English and Hindi movies and series releasing on OTT platforms this week.

Koffee With Karan season 9 (JioHotstar)

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Filmmaker Karan Johar returns for the ninth and final season of his celebrity talk show, marking the official end of a 22-year run. The farewell season will feature several Bollywood guests, who will take part in a few playful segments with Johar. However, the final guest list remains entirely under wraps, but it's confirmed that the upcoming episodes will focus strictly on prominent Bollywood figures.

Streaming from October 14.

Roadies Rebirth (Netflix)

The popular youth show hosted by Rannvijay Singha is back for its 21st season. Roadies Rebirth will feature a clash between the OG gang leaders, including Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, and Nikhil Chinapa, and the NewG leaders, including Abhishek Malhan, Bani J, and Baseer Ali.

Streaming from October 16.

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The Diplomat Season 4 (Netflix)

This political thriller series follows US President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) and Vice President Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell) as they hatch a covert, high-stakes plan to steal a powerful Russian nuclear weapon.

Streaming from October 15.

Sacrifice (Netflix)

The satirical action-adventure film follows Mike Tyler, played by Chris Evans, an insecure Hollywood movie star who is desperate to salvage his public image after a humiliating viral meltdown.

Streaming from October 16.

Masterplan (Amazon Prime Video)

Stanley Tucci, Simona Tabasco and Victor Belmondo spearhead this heist film directed by Thomas Vincent about an estranged family forced into an unexpected and chaotic reunion. In order to pull off the ultimate score and execute the heist of the century, this volatile group must figure out a way to work together and somehow avoid killing each other in the process.

Streaming from October 16.

Disclosure Day (JioHotstar)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, this science fiction thriller stars Emily Blunt as a television meteorologist who teams up with a cybersecurity expert played by Josh O'Connor after uncovering a classified government operation covering up the existence of extraterrestrial life on Earth. The film follows their dangerous race against time to expose the evidence while powerful officials attempt to permanently silence their revelations.

Streaming from October 12.

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Love of Your Life (Prime Video)

Directed by Academy Award–nominated cinematographer Rachel Morrison, this sweeping romantic drama starring Margaret Qualley strips away the sugary clichés to examine the messy, devastating reality of building a future.

Streaming from October 13.

Love is Blind season 11 (Netflix)

The popular dating reality show is back for its 11th season, in which 30 singles attempt to forge lifelong connections without seeing the other person, trading superficial swipes for deep, often incredibly awkward emotional vulnerability.

Streaming from October 14.

Tenzing (Apple TV)

The biographical drama brings the historic conquest of Mount Everest in 1953 to the screen, shifting the cinematic focus directly onto the legendary Sherpa mountaineer Tenzing Norgay. The drama stars Genden Phuntsok in the titular role opposite Tom Hiddleston as Edmund Hillary, with Willem Dafoe and Thinley Lhamo rounding out the core cast.

Streaming from October 16.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus (Netflix)

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is a 19-episode series that tightly consolidates the Beerus, Frieza Revival and Universe 6 Tournament arcs into a much faster-paced event. Masako Nozawa and Koichi Yamadera return to voice Goku and Beerus, the God of Destruction who awakens, searching for a worthy rival.

Streaming from October 17.

VisionQuest (JioHotstar)

Marvel Studios concludes the television trilogy that began with WandaVision and Agatha All Along, with Paul Bettany returning as the memory-scrambled White Vision attempting to establish his true identity and purpose after the events in Westview.

Streaming from October 14.

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