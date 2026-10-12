Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 66: Devotional Drama Nears Rs 400 Crore Gross Collection

Hanuman Ansh continued its strong theatrical run on Sunday, completing 66 days at the box office. The devotional drama maintained its momentum in its 10th week, with its all-language collection registering growth. The film's Telugu version was released in theatres on October 10.

Day 66 Collection

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 2.80 crore net on Day 66 across 2,775 shows in India. The film's India net collection has now reached Rs 334.48 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 394.92 crore, according to Sacnilk .

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The Day 66 all-language collection of Rs 2.80 crore represents a 12.0% rise from Day 65's net collection of Rs 2.50 crore. The film's Hindi version collected Rs 1.55 crore with 1,649 shows and its Telugu (Day 3) version collected Rs 1.25 crore from 1,126 shows.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 20 lakh on Day 66, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 40.45 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 435.37 crore.

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Hanuman Ansh Hindi 2D recorded an overall occupancy of 36.85% on Day 66. Morning shows registered 20.54% occupancy, which increased to 44.69% in the afternoon. Evening shows recorded the highest occupancy at 59.15%, while night shows recorded 33% occupancy.

Meanwhile, Hanuman Ansh Telugu 2D recorded an overall occupancy of 19.65% on its Day 3. Morning shows registered 10.73% occupancy, which increased to 26.45% in the afternoon. Evening shows recorded the highest occupancy at 20.09%, while night shows recorded 15.45% occupancy.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Summary

Sacnilk reports that Hanuman Ansh opened with Rs 10 lakh on Day 1 and went on to collect Rs 1.08 crore in its first week. The film recorded Rs 40 lakh in Week 2, followed by Rs 10.40 crore in Week 3. Its Week 4 collection stood at Rs 61.00 crore, while Week 5 brought in Rs 90.25 crore.

The film collected Rs 80.25 crore during Week 6 and added another Rs 44.80 crore in Week 7. The film collected Rs 29.20 crore during its Week 8 and Rs 20.50 crore in its Week 9.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Vihaan Shedge portrays the character at another stage of the story.

The film also stars Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. Hanuman Ansh was released in India on August 7, 2026.

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