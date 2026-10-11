Baththa Box Office Collection Day 10: Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Sees Sharp Rise

Baththa witnessed a big jump in its box office earnings on Saturday, with the film showing a stronger performance on Day 10 as it continued its steady run in the second week.

The Vijay Sethupathi-starrer collected Rs 2.99 crore net in India on Day 10, marking an 81.2% rise from the previous day. According to box office tracker Sacnilk, the film was screened across 1,731 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 33% on Saturday. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 20.10 crore, while the total India gross collection stands at Rs 23.25 crore.

Baththa recorded 39.52% overall occupancy in Tamil 2D shows on Day 10. Morning shows had 20.69% occupancy, while afternoon, evening and night recorded 43.08%, 39.23% and 55.08%, respectively.

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Day-wise Collection

Sacnilk reports that Baththa opened with Rs 1.50 crore net on Day 1. The film collected Rs 2.70 crore on Day 2 and Rs 2.75 crore on Day 3, before rising to Rs 3.10 crore on Day 4. Collections then dropped to Rs 1.30 crore on Day 5 and Rs 1.40 crore on Day 6, followed by Rs 1.33 crore on Day 7 and Rs 1.38 crore on Day 8. The film's Week 1 collection stood at Rs 15.46 crore.

In its second week, Baththa earned Rs 1.65 crore on Day 9, before witnessing a major jump to Rs 2.99 crore on Day 10.

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About Baththa

Baththa is a Tamil action comedy-drama set in 1986 Madras. The story follows Baththa (Vijay Sethupathi), a feared local gangster who has become distant from his family because of his violent life.

Things take an unexpected turn when an eight-year-old boy, Sabari (Sai Prithvi Raj), accidentally locks Baththa inside an abandoned school restroom. With no weapons, men or power around him, Baththa is forced to deal with loneliness and hunger. During this time, he develops an unlikely friendship with Sabari, which slowly changes his outlook and brings him closer to his family.

Lijomol Jose plays Baththa's wife Kannima, while the supporting cast includes Ajay Ghosh, Arjun Chidambaram, Sahasra Shree, Hari Krishnan, Santhy Balachandran and Vishnu Govindhan.

The film is written and directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan and marks his third collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi after Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Seethakaathi. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, while Selvakumar S. K. is the cinematographer and R. Kalaivanan is the editor. Baththa was released in theatres on October 1.

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