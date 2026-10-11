Other Mommy Box Office Collection Day 2: Jessica Chastain Horror Film Shows Improvement

Other Mommy continued its box-office run with a slight rise in earnings. The supernatural horror film showed better performance on Saturday compared to its opening day. Here's a look at its latest box-office performance.

Box Office Collection Day 2

On Day 2, Other Mommy witnessed an 8.3% rise in its earnings, collecting Rs 1.15 crore compared to Rs 1.07 crore on Day 1. The film recorded 20.5% occupancy across 1,014 shows in 433 theatres and 149 cities, with 35,416 tickets sold, taking its total gross to Rs 2.22 crore after two days. The film was screened only in English, while the 2D format contributed Rs 96.04 lakh, followed by 4DX at Rs 18.37 lakh and MX4D at Rs 1.08 lakh.

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State-Wise

Maharashtra collected Rs 27.92 lakh, Karnataka Rs 21.94 lakh, Tamil Nadu Rs 12.76 lakh, Telangana Rs 11.81 lakh, and Delhi Rs 8.57 lakh. Haryana earned Rs 5.09 lakh, Uttar Pradesh Rs 4.87 lakh, Kerala Rs 4.42 lakh, West Bengal Rs 3.37 lakh, and Gujarat Rs 3.14 lakh. Punjab collected Rs 1.69 lakh, Rajasthan Rs 1.59 lakh, Madhya Pradesh Rs 1.34 lakh, Goa Rs 96,170, Andhra Pradesh Rs 80,417, Uttarakhand Rs 76,690, Chandigarh Rs 72,700, Odisha Rs 61,530, and Chhattisgarh Rs 54,500.

Advance Booking

Other Mommy has recorded Rs 10.07 lakh in advance bookings for Monday, October 12, 2026. A total of 4,854 tickets have been booked across 774 shows in 353 theatres and 109 cities, with overall occupancy at 4.2%. The film has recorded no houseful or fast-filling shows so far.

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About Other Mommy

Other Mommy is a 2026 American supernatural horror film directed by Rob Savage and written by Nathan Elston. Based on Josh Malerman's novel Incidents Around the House, the film stars Jessica Chastain as Ursula, a mother trying to protect her seven-year-old daughter Bela, played by Arabella Olivia Clark, from a scary supernatural entity that looks like her. The cast also includes Jay Duplass, Dichen Lachman, Arian Moayed, Karen Allen, Sean Kaufman, Adam Silver and Rosie Anne O'Gorman.

The story follows Bela as she starts seeing Other Mommy, who repeatedly asks to enter her heart. As the entity becomes more dangerous, Bela and her parents seek help from her grandmother Ruth and ghost investigators. They learn that Other Mommy is a demon that wants to take over Bela's life but needs her permission. Bela eventually confronts the entity and defeats it after refusing to let it enter her heart.

Produced by James Wan through Blumhouse-Atomic Monster in association with Spin a Black Yarn, Other Mommy was filmed in Dublin, Ireland, from May to July 2025. The film was released in the US by Universal Pictures on October 9, 2026.

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