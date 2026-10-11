Comrade Kalyan Box Office Collection Day 2: Sree Vishnu Film Gets Big Saturday Boost

Comrade Kalyan is showing a positive trend at the box office, with the Sree Vishnu-led Telugu film witnessing a strong jump in earnings on its second day. After a decent opening, the period comedy picked up pace on Saturday as audience response continued to grow.

Box Office Collection Day 2

Comrade Kalyan earned Rs 3.26 crore in India on Day 2 from 1,878 shows across 276 cities, recording 32.1% occupancy. According to TrackTollywood, the film witnessed a 40.8% increase from its Day 1 collection. Its total collection now stands at Rs 5.57 crore after two days.

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The Telugu release recorded 219,874 tickets sold across 1,878 shows. The 2D format earned Rs 3.24 crore at 32% occupancy, while the EPIQ format collected Rs 1.70 lakh.

Comrade Kalyan earned Rs 2.31 crore on Day 1. On Day 2, the film witnessed a strong jump, collecting Rs 3.26 crore.

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State-Wise Collection

Telangana recorded the highest collection for Comrade Kalyan on Day 2, earning Rs 1.60 crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh at Rs 1.33 crore. Karnataka collected Rs 29 lakh, while Tamil Nadu earned Rs 3.27 lakh. Odisha recorded Rs 77,757, the report stated.

Advance Collection

TrackTollywood reports that the film has recorded an India-tracked advance booking gross of Rs 85.69 lakh for its October 12, 2026 shows. So far, 68,567 tickets have been booked across 1,604 shows in 440 theatres, spanning 242 cities. Overall occupancy stands at 11.3%, with 4 houseful and 71 fast-filling shows.

Comrade Kalyan Story, Cast And Crew

Comrade Kalyan is set in a Naxal-dominated village on the Andhra-Odisha border. The story follows a theatre owner who wants to keep his old cinema running and uses communist sentiment to support his efforts. As the story progresses, he joins the Naxals and kidnaps a leader, leading to a series of unexpected events. The film blends action, comedy, drama, and thriller elements, and is also listed as a comedy and period film.

The film features Sree Vishnu in the lead role, along with Mahima Nambiar, Radhika Sarathkumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Upendra Limaye, Shatru, Brahmaji, Satya and Vennela Kishore in key roles.

Janakiram Marella directs Comrade Kalyan. The writing credits include Bhanu Bhogavarapu, Janaki Ram Marella and Janakiram Marella. The film is produced under Haashtag Media, Kona Film Corporation and Skanda Vahana Motion Pictures.

The film is made in Telugu and has a runtime of 2 hours and 25 minutes (145 minutes). Comrade Kalyan was released in theatres on October 9, 2026.

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