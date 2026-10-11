Drishyam: The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn Starrer Sees Major Growth — Check Earnings

Drishyam: The Conclusion continued its strong run at the box office as the Ajay Devgn-led thriller entered Day 9, with the film showing steady growth in audience interest as its theatrical journey progresses.

Box Office Collection Day 9

According to TrackTollywood, Drishyam: The Conclusion collected Rs 32.10 crore on Saturday, marking an 83.5% rise from the previous day, with 16,192 shows across 794 cities. The film recorded 26.8% overall occupancy, with 917,080 tickets sold across 2,088 theatres. Its India gross collection now stands at Rs 350.20 crore.

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The Hindi version contributed the entire Day 9 collection at 26.8% occupancy across 16,192 shows. The 2D format earned Rs 31.29 crore at 26.7% occupancy, followed by IMAX 2D at Rs 79.48 lakh and Dolby Cinema 2D at Rs 77,400.

Day-Wise Collection

The film opened with Rs 77.55 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 66.06 crore on Day 2. Collections then rose to Rs 75.15 crore on Day 3 before dropping sharply to Rs 24.83 crore on Day 4. The film collected Rs 23.33 crore on Day 5, followed by Rs 18.32 crore on Day 6 and Rs 15.36 crore on Day 7. Collections increased to Rs 17.49 crore on Day 8 before jumping to Rs 32.10 crore on Day 9, the report stated.

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Advance Booking

Based on TrackTollywood, Drishyam: The Conclusion has recorded an advance booking gross of Rs 1.84 crore in India for its October 12, 2026 shows. So far, 79,291 tickets have been sold across 10,030 shows in 1,359 theatres, spanning 562 cities. The film has registered 3.7% overall occupancy, with 22 shows already houseful and 28 marked as fast-filling.

All About Film

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion is the third and final film in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. While the original Drishyam story was made in Malayalam, the Hindi third instalment takes a different storyline from the Malayalam franchise.

The story follows Vijay Salgaonkar, whose carefully planned efforts to protect his family have been at the centre of the first two films. The new chapter puts Vijay under fresh pressure as another investigation threatens to uncover what he has managed to keep hidden.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu as Meera Deshmukh and Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar. The cast also features Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, Saurabh Shukla and Neha Joshi are also part of the cast.

The film is written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The crime thriller has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes, carries a U/A certification and released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

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