Premada Oorali Box Office Collection Day 16: Kannada Film Witnesses Massive Saturday Jump

Premada Oorali continues to perform well at the box office, showing steady momentum in its theatrical run. Here's a look at the film's latest performance.

Box Office Collection Day 16

Premada Oorali collected Rs 7.14 crore in India on Day 16, recording a 49.7% increase from the previous day's Rs 4.77 crore. According to TrackTollywood, the film registered 67.6% occupancy across 1,580 shows in 120 cities. Its total gross collection now stands at Rs 43.24 crore after 16 days of its theatrical run.

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The Kannada version earned Rs 7.01 crore, while the Telugu version collected Rs 13.40 lakh. The 2D format contributed Rs 7.10 crore, while Dolby Cinema 2D earned Rs 4.06 lakh.

Day-Wise Collection

TrackTollywood reports that Premada Oorali opened with Rs 9.25 lakh on Day 1, followed by Rs 25.28 lakh on Day 2 and Rs 62.13 lakh on Day 3. Collections then increased to Rs 67.48 lakh on Day 4 and Rs 86.21 lakh on Day 5, before rising to Rs 1.22 crore on Day 6 and Rs 1.80 crore on Day 7, taking the Week 1 collection to Rs 5.53 crore.

In Week 2, the film collected Rs 3.16 crore on Day 8, followed by Rs 3.21 crore on Day 9 and Rs 4.48 crore on Day 10. Collections dropped to Rs 3.30 crore on Day 11, before rising to Rs 3.78 crore on Day 12 and Rs 3.95 crore on Day 13. The film then collected Rs 3.92 crore on Day 14, taking its Week 2 collection to Rs 25.79 crore

On Day 15, Premada Oorali earned Rs 4.77 crore, followed by Day 16 with Rs 7.14 crore.

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All About The Film

Premada Oorali is a Kannada romantic family drama starring Rangayana Raghu, Shree Raam, Tapaswini Poonaccha, Ramika Shivu and Govinde Gowda in key roles. Rajkanth SK serves as the cinematographer, Sunaad Gowtham has composed the music, and Harshith Prabhu is the editor.

Set in a village, the film looks at family life, relationships and the differences between generations. The story follows a modern woman who marries into a traditional family and tries to adjust to her new surroundings. It also follows a father and son as they deal with their own family and relationship issues. At its heart, the film is about love, understanding and finding a balance between different ways of life.

Written and directed by Manoj Kumar, Premada Oorali has a runtime of 2 hours and 35 minutes and was released in theatres on September 25, 2026.

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