Premada Oorali Box Office Collection Day 14: Kannada Romantic Drama Continues Strong Run

Premada Oorali continued its steady box office run, with collections rising for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday. The Kannada drama recorded a 1.3% growth on Day 14 and will look to maintain its momentum over the weekend.

Here's a look at the film's latest box office performance.

Day 14 Box Office Collection

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On Day 14, Premada Oorali collected Rs 3.90 crore net in India. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 28.97 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 33.75 crore, according to Sacnilk figures.

The film recorded 2,63,289 footfalls on Day 14, taking its total audience turnout to 20,21,507.

Box Office Journey So Far

Premada Oorali had a slow start, collecting Rs 9 lakh net on Day 1. The film earned Rs 23 lakh on Saturday before improving to Rs 55 lakh on Sunday.

Collections continued to grow during the first week, with the film earning Rs 65 lakh on Day 4, Rs 95 lakh on Day 5 and Rs 1.15 crore on Day 6. It then collected Rs 1.70 crore on Day 7, taking its first-week total to Rs 5.32 crore.

The film gained significant momentum in its second week. It collected Rs 2.60 crore on Day 8 and Rs 2.80 crore on Day 9 before reaching Rs 3.85 crore on Day 10.

After earning Rs 3 crore on Day 11, the film collected Rs 3.65 crore on Day 12 and Rs 3.85 crore on Day 13. It continued its upward trend on Day 14, adding another Rs 3.90 crore to its total. The film's second-week collection now stands at Rs 23.65 crore.

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All About The Film

Premada Oorali is a Kannada romantic family drama starring Rangayana Raghu, Shree Raam, Tapaswini Poonaccha, Ramika Shivu and Govinde Gowda in key roles. Rajkanth SK serves as the cinematographer, Sunaad Gowtham has composed the music, and Harshith Prabhu is the editor.

Set in a village, the film looks at family life, relationships and the differences between generations. The story follows a modern woman who marries into a traditional family and tries to adjust to her new surroundings. It also follows a father and son as they deal with their own family and relationship issues. At its heart, the film is about love, understanding and finding a balance between different ways of life.

Written and directed by Manoj Kumar, Premada Oorali has a runtime of 2 hours and 35 minutes and was released in theatres on September 25, 2026.

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