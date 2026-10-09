Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil Box Office Day 7: Animated Film Sees Another Dip, Eyes Weekend Boost

Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil continues its run in Indian theatres. The animated adventure saw a 22.7% drop in collections on Day 7 and will now look to pick up pace over the weekend

Here's a look at its latest box office performance.

Indian Box Office

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On Day 7, Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil collected Rs 92 lakh net in India. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 12.15 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 14.34 crore, as per Sacnilk.

The Hindi version remained the main contributor, collecting Rs 84 lakh net on Day 7. The Tamil version added another Rs 8 lakh. The film recorded 41,023 footfalls on Thursday, taking its total audience turnout to 6,84,644 in seven days.

Worldwide Box Office

Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil has earned $25 million in Japan and another $2 million overseas, taking its worldwide collection to $27 million.

Box Office Performance

Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil opened with Rs 1.95 crore net on Friday, followed by Rs 2.15 crore on Saturday. Collections peaked on Sunday, when the film earned Rs 3 crore.

The film's earnings dropped to Rs 1.25 crore on Day 4 before recovering to Rs 1.69 crore on Day 5. However, collections fell again on Day 6 to Rs 1.19 crore and declined further to Rs 92 lakh on Day 7.

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All About The Film

Directed by Tetsuo Yajima, Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil is an animated adventure, comedy and fantasy film. The story follows Nobita and his friends as they go on an underwater camping trip using Doraemon's secret gadgets. Their adventure changes when they meet El, a member of the Mu Federation. The group soon finds itself facing the moving Devil's Rock Castle and must stop it to save the Earth.

The film is based on the 1983 Doraemon movie and gives the story a modern visual treatment. The filmmakers have worked with updated animation, CG and underwater visuals while keeping the familiar feel of the franchise.

Doraemon has been popular on Indian television for more than two decades and has built an audience among children as well as adults who grew up watching the series.

Doraemon: Castle of the Undersea Devil is the 45th feature film in the Doraemon franchise and is part of its international theatrical rollout in 2026. The film originally released in Japan on February 27.

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