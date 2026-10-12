Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore Mark In India; Check Weekend's Earning

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continued its strong run at the box office on Sunday. The Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer has crossed Rs 309.50 crore in India net collections as of Day 10. The film has also crossed the Rs 400 crore mark in worldwide gross collections, becoming Ajay Devgn's highest-grossing film globally.

Day 10 Box Office Collection

On Day 10, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected Rs 23 crore net in India across 14,872 shows. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 309.50 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 371.40 crore. The Day 10 collection represents a 13.2% drop from Day 9's net collection of Rs 26.50 crore.

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Overseas, the film collected Rs 6.00 crore on Day 10, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 109.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 480.40 crore, making it Ajay Devgn's highest-grossing film of all time globally.

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion recorded an overall occupancy of 30.90% on Day 10. The Hindi 2D version registered 16.92% occupancy during morning shows, which increased to 37.92% during afternoon shows. Evening shows recorded the highest occupancy at 44.08% and night show occupancy figures are at 24.92%.

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Box Office Performance

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected Rs 176.50 crore net during its opening weekend. The film earned Rs 62 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 61 crore on Sunday. Weekday collections stood at Rs 21 crore on Day 4, Rs 19.50 crore on Day 5, Rs 15.50 crore on Day 6 and Rs 13 crore on Day 7, taking its first-week India net collection to Rs 245.50 crore.

On Day 8, the film added Rs 14.50 crore and on Day 9 the film recorded Rs 26.50 crore.

All About The Film

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is the third and final instalment in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film stars Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, Tabu as Meera Deshmukh and Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar. The cast also includes Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, Saurabh Shukla and Neha Joshi.

The story follows Vijay Salgaonkar, whose carefully planned efforts to protect his family have been central to the first two films. In the latest instalment, Vijay faces fresh pressure as another investigation threatens to uncover the secrets he has managed to keep hidden.

The film is written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. It is presented by Star Studio18.

The crime thriller has a runtime of two hours and 30 minutes, carries a U/A certification and was released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

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