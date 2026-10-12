Paradise Box Office Collection Day 18: Nani Starrer Sees Drop In Earnings; Check Earnings Till Date

Nani-starrer The Paradise witnessed a drop in box office collections on Day 18 but continued its theatrical run in its third week. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film opened to a strong response in theatres and has maintained a steady run since its release.

The Paradise Day 18 Box Office Collection

The Paradise collected Rs 52 lakh net in India on Day 18 across 400 shows. According to Sacnilk, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 120.66 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 142.08 crore.

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The Day 18 collection marked a 13.3% decline from Day 17, when the film earned Rs 60 lakh net in India. The film recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 21% on Day 18.

Overseas, The Paradise has grossed Rs 31.15 crore, taking its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 173.23 crore.

The Telugu 2D version of The Paradise recorded an overall occupancy of 20.95% on Day 18. Morning shows registered 15.44% occupancy, while afternoon shows recorded 18.67%. Occupancy increased to 23% during evening shows before dropping to 15.22% for night shows.

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Box Office Journey

The Paradise earned Rs 11.60 crore from premiere screenings before opening with Rs 34.65 crore on Day 1. It then collected Rs 14.90 crore on Day 2, Rs 15.25 crore on Day 3, Rs 15.70 crore on Day 4 and Rs 5 crore on Day 5.

The film added Rs 4.40 crore on Day 6, Rs 3.40 crore on Day 7 and Rs 3.30 crore on Day 8, taking its Week 1 total to Rs 108.20 crore. The film collected Rs 2.80 crore on Day 9 and Rs 4.56 crore on Day 10.

The film collected Rs 2.10 crore on Day 11 and Rs 1.10 crore on Day 12. Meanwhile on Day 13, Day 14 and Day 15 the film collected Rs 93 lakh, Rs 96 lakh and Rs 94 lakh respectively. On Day 16 the film collected Rs 51 lakh and on Day 17 the film collected Rs 60 lakh

About The Paradise

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, The Paradise follows a marginalised community as they face discrimination and fight for their rights under an unexpected leader. The film stars Nani, alongside Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar and Sonali Kulkarni.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, the action drama has a runtime of 2 hours and 54 minutes. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 24 and carries an A certificate.

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