Q2 Results Live Updates: HCLTech Shares Slip In Red, RBL Bank Rises Ahead Of Earnings
Q2 Results Live: Track the results announcement, dividend update, earnings call, key financial metrics, management commentary and share price reaction.
Q2 FY27 Results Live: HCL Technologies, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, RBL Bank, Adroit Industries, Agritech (India), Alkali Metals, Bright Outdoor Media, Inani Securities, Neil Industries, Newtrac Foods & Beverages, Plastiblends India, Rudra Ecovation, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries, Swaraj Engines, Typhoon Holdings, Umiya Buildcon, Universal Arts, and Veronica Production are scheduled to announce their Q2 FY27 results on Monday, October 12, 2026.
HCL Technologies and RBL Bank will be among the key earnings announcements to watch.
Stay tuned to this Q2 Results Live blog for the latest earnings announcements, financial performance, management commentary and market reaction throughout the day.
Q2 Results Live: SH Kelkar Revenue Grows 15%; Gross Margins Seen Stable
- SH Kelkar & Co. reported Q2 consolidated revenue growth of 15% YoY to Rs 633 crore.
- The company expects gross margins to remain broadly stable despite volatility in the operating environment.
- Net debt stood at Rs 911 crore as of Sept. 30, 2026.
- Management said it continues to monitor market conditions while focusing on business growth and balance-sheet management.
Q2 Results Live: Kalpataru Q2 Pre-Sales Decline 5%; Collections Flat
- Kalpataru reported Q2 pre-sales of Rs 1,258 crore, down 5% YoY.
- Collections remained flat at Rs 1,189 crore during the quarter.
Q2 Results Live: Ajmera Realty Q2 Sales Value Falls 69%, Collections Down 14%
- Ajmera Realty & Infra India reported Q2 sales value of Rs 224 crore, down 69% YoY.
- Collections declined 14% YoY to Rs 190 crore.
- Carpet area sold fell 68% YoY to 72,883 sq. ft.
Q2 Results Live: M&M September Production Rises 19.2%, Sales Up 16.3%
- Mahindra & Mahindra reported September production of 1.22 lakh units, up 19.2% YoY.
- Sales rose 16.3% YoY to 1.14 lakh units.
Q2 Results Live: Canara Robeco AMC Announces Rs 2 Interim Dividend
- Canara Robeco Asset Management Company reported Q2 net profit of Rs 59.2 crore, down 21.7% QoQ from Rs 75.6 crore.
- Total income declined 12.1% QoQ to Rs 128 crore from Rs 146 crore.
- The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share.
Q2 Results Live: Can Fin Homes Reports 9.2% Growth In Q2 Profit
- Can Fin Homes reported Q2 net profit of Rs 275 crore, up 9.2% YoY from Rs 251 crore.
- Total income increased 7.8% YoY to Rs 1,131 crore from Rs 1,050 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Anand Rathi Wealth Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 4 Per Share
- Anand Rathi Wealth reported Q2 net profit of Rs 88.3 crore, down 45.9% QoQ from Rs 163 crore.
- Total income declined 18.3% QoQ to Rs 345 crore from Rs 422 crore.
- The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.
Q2 Results Live: Waterways Leisure Swings To Profit In Q2
- Waterways Leisure Hotels reported a Q2 net profit of Rs 58.5 crore against a loss of Rs 8.9 crore a year ago.
- Revenue rose 30.4% YoY to Rs 133 crore from Rs 102 crore.
- EBITDA stood at Rs 9.4 crore compared with a loss of Rs 5.9 crore last year.
- EBITDA margin came in at 7.1%.
Q2 Results Live: Canara HSBC Life Insurance Q2 Net Premium Income Rises 13%
- Canara HSBC Life Insurance reported Q2 net profit of Rs 43.1 crore, up 5.6% YoY from Rs 40.8 crore.
- Net premium income increased 13% YoY to Rs 2,553 crore from Rs 2,260 crore.
- The company also approved raising up to Rs 288 crore through NCDs.
Q2 Results Live: Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 Profit Jumps Over 5x To Rs 375 Crore
- Poonawalla Fincorp reported Q2 net profit of Rs 375 crore, compared with Rs 74.2 crore in the year-ago period.
- Total income rose 70.1% YoY to Rs 2,625 crore from Rs 1,543 crore.
Q2 Results Live: SH Kelkar Reports 15% Revenue Growth In Q2; Net Debt At Rs 911 Crore
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SH Kelkar & Co. reported Q2 revenue growth of 15% year-on-year to Rs 632.7 crore.
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The company's net debt stood at Rs 911 crore as of Sept. 30, 2026.
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SH Kelkar said higher working capital investments led to an increase in net debt during the period.
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The company continues to invest in capacity expansion and capability enhancement initiatives.
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Management expects gross margins to remain broadly stable year-on-year, despite volatility in global supply chains and commodity markets.
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SH Kelkar said inflationary pressures arising from commodity and supply chain disruptions continue to impact margins.
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The company reiterated its focus on deleveraging over the medium to long term.
Q2 Results Live: AI Revenue Momentum Remains Key Focus Area For HCLTech
- HCLTech's annualised Advanced AI revenue stood at $171 million in Q1 FY27, up 10.6% QoQ, accounting for 4.7% of quarterly revenue.
- The AI revenue run-rate has increased steadily from $100 million in Q2 FY26 to $171 million in Q1 FY27.
- Investors will monitor whether HCLTech can sustain AI-led growth momentum and provide an update on AI-related demand pipelines and monetisation trends.
- Management's guidance for the remainder of FY27 is also expected to be a key market trigger, with Nuvama expecting potential guidance in the 2.5%-4.0% range.
Q2 Results Live: HPE, Jaspersoft Acquisitions Seen Supporting HCLTech Growth
- Analysts expect constant-currency revenue growth of 2.5%-3% QoQ for HCLTech, including around 0.8% inorganic contribution.
- The HPE telecom business acquisition, Jaspersoft acquisition and Guardian deal are expected to support growth during the quarter.
- Investors will closely track management commentary on AI revenues, wage hikes, the demand environment, and trends in the ER&D business.
- Street estimates place Q2 deal wins at around $3-3.5 billion, compared with $2.4 billion in Q1 FY27.
Q2 Results Live: HCLTech Revenue Seen Rising 2.8%; Margins Likely To Improve
- HCLTech is expected to report Q2 FY27 revenue of Rs 35,547 crore, up 2.8% QoQ from Rs 34,579 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates.
- EBIT is estimated to increase 7.1% QoQ to Rs 5,831 crore from Rs 5,243 crore.
- EBIT margin is expected at 17.56%, up 70 basis points from 16.86% in Q1 FY27.
- Net profit is expected to rise 5.4% QoQ to Rs 4,875 crore from Rs 4,624 crore.
Q2 FY27 Results Live: Welcome To The Live Coverage Of September Quarter Earnings
Welcome to our live coverage of the Q2 FY27 earnings season. Several companies, including HCLTech, RBL Bank and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, are scheduled to announce their September quarter results today.
Follow this blog for key earnings updates, financial highlights, management commentary, dividend announcements and other market-moving developments as companies report their results.
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