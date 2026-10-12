Q2 Results Live Updates: HCLTech Shares Slip In Red, RBL Bank Rises Ahead Of Earnings

Q2 FY27 Results Live: HCL Technologies, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, RBL Bank, Adroit Industries, Agritech (India), Alkali Metals, Bright Outdoor Media, Inani Securities, Neil Industries, Newtrac Foods & Beverages, Plastiblends India, Rudra Ecovation, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries, Swaraj Engines, Typhoon Holdings, Umiya Buildcon, Universal Arts, and Veronica Production are scheduled to announce their Q2 FY27 results on Monday, October 12, 2026.

HCL Technologies and RBL Bank will be among the key earnings announcements to watch.

Stay tuned to this Q2 Results Live blog for the latest earnings announcements, financial performance, management commentary and market reaction throughout the day.

