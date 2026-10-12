HCLTech Q2 Results: Profit Rises 11%, Announces Second Interim Dividend; Check Record Date

HCLTech Ltd. for the July-September period posted a 11% rise on a sequential basis, beating analysts estimates.

The information technology company's bottom line stood at Rs 5,132 crore during the second quarter of the financial year ending March 2026, compared to Rs 4,624 crore clocked in the preceding quarter, according to its notification to the exchanges. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the profit at Rs 4,875 crore.

The company's revenue totalled Rs 35,620 crore, aligning with analysts' estimates of Rs 35,547 crore, as tracked by Bloomberg.

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HCLTech Q2 Results Key Highlights (Consolidated QoQ)

Revenue rises 11% to Rs 35,620 crore versus Rs 34,579 crore (Estimate: Rs 35,547 crore)

Net profit rises 11% to Rs 5,132 crore versus Rs 4,624 crore (Estimate: Rs 4,875 crore)

EBIT rises 10.9% to Rs 6,465 crore versus Rs 5,831 crore (Estimate: Rs 6,243 crore)

EBIT Margin expanded to 18.1% versus 16.7% (Estimate: 17.56%).

In constant currency terms, revenue rose 2.3% quarter-on-quarter and services revenue increased by 3.4%.

The company's revenue guidance was seen at 2.5% to 4%. Its revenue growth and services revenue growth expectation is at 3-4%. Advanced AI revenues rose 28.4% to $219 million quarter-on-quarter.

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Bookings in the second quarter improved, with new deal total contract value reaching $3.26 billion recorded in the quarter.

The employee count stood at 2.3 lakh with the company hiring 6,136 freshers. The attrition rate fell to 12.8%, slightly below the 12.7% recorded in the April-June quarter.

HCLTech Dividend

HCL Technologies declared its second interim dividend at Rs 12 per share. The record date for determining the eligibility of investors will be Oct. 16. The dividend will pe paid out to the eligibile investors by Oct. 26, 2026.

HCLTech Share Price Today

The results were announced after market close. Shares of HCLTech closed as much as 0.52% higher during the day to Rs 1,223 apiece on the NSE. This compares with a 0.7o% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The shares have risen 1.76% in one week and 1.4% in one month. The shares are down 25.18% year-to-date and 18.22% in one year.

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