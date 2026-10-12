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HCLTech Declares Dividend Of Rs 12 Per Share As Q2 Profit Rises; Check Record Date

HCL Technologies declared an interim divided of Rs 12 per share.

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HCLTech Declares Dividend Of Rs 12 Per Share As Q2 Profit Rises; Check Record Date
HCL Technologies declared an interim divided on Rs 12 per share.
Photo Source: Company Website

HCL Technologies Ltd. declared its second interim dividend at Rs 12 per share, after declaring its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 on Monday, as per an exchange filing from the company. The record date for determining the eligibility of investors will be Oct. 16. The dividend will pe paid out to the eligibile investors by Oct. 26, 2026.

(This is a developing story.)

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