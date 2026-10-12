Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty Signals Flat Start For Nifty 50, Sensex; HCL Tech, DMart, Lenskart In Focus

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a cautious note Monday, following mixed cues from global markets.

The trends on Gift Nifty signal a flat start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,620 level, a premium of nearly 8 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.

Globally, Asian markets traded mixed, with South Korea's Kospi as Kosdaq slipping up to 3%. Japanese markets are closed for a holiday.

The US stock market ended higher last week, with all three major US stock indexes gaining on Friday and logging weekly gains.

Market will take cues from the recently announced US-Russia diesel supply deal and the ‘energy ceasefire' between Russia and Ukraine.

Tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East after reports of another attack by the Iran-backed Houthis on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Sunday.

Crude oil prices, however, traded lower, with the Brent oil prices slipping below $103 a barrel.

Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the Indian stock market today.