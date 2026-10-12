Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty Signals Flat Start For Nifty 50, Sensex; HCL Tech, DMart, Lenskart In Focus
Globally, Asian markets traded mixed, with South Korea's Kospi as Kosdaq slipping up to 3%. Japanese markets are closed for a holiday.
Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a cautious note Monday, following mixed cues from global markets.
The trends on Gift Nifty signal a flat start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,620 level, a premium of nearly 8 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.
Globally, Asian markets traded mixed, with South Korea's Kospi as Kosdaq slipping up to 3%. Japanese markets are closed for a holiday.
The US stock market ended higher last week, with all three major US stock indexes gaining on Friday and logging weekly gains.
Market will take cues from the recently announced US-Russia diesel supply deal and the ‘energy ceasefire' between Russia and Ukraine.
Tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East after reports of another attack by the Iran-backed Houthis on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Sunday.
Crude oil prices, however, traded lower, with the Brent oil prices slipping below $103 a barrel.
Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the Indian stock market today.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on Oct 12
Gold prices in India stood at Rs 1,51,720 per 10 gm, while Silver was at Rs 2,26,140 per kg on Monday, Oct. 12, at around 6:15 a.m.
22K gold was at Rs 1,39,077 per 10 gm while Silver 925 Sterling was at Rs 2,09,180 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Fresh Ship Attacks Deepen Deadlock; Iran Rejects US Response To Seven Condition
The Strait of Hormuz remains on edge as fresh attacks on ships deepen the deadlock over efforts to ease the US-Iran conflict.
At least five incidents involving attacks on ships have been reported over the past three days, raising fresh concerns over maritime security along a critical global energy route.
According to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a tanker transiting outbound was struck on its port side by an unidentified projectile, as reported by the vessel's Company Security Officer (CSO). A day earlier, UKMTO received a report of an incident involving a tanker and military forces in the Gulf of Oman.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Jefferies Cuts Avenue Supermarts Price Target After Q2 Results
Jefferies On Avenue Supermarts After Q2 Results:
- Maintain Hold; Cut TP to Rs 4,000 from Rs 4,500
- Margin Shocker
- Strong traffic, higher inflation & one of the best LFL prints in recent quarters
- This highlighted healthy demand during Q2, but profitability disappointed
- Higher food mix, weaker GM, wage inflation & inventory build weighed on earnings & operating cash flow
- Store expansion remained modest, but productivity softened, as evidenced by a multi-quarter low unit EBITDA for Q2
- Cut EPS by 2-3%
- Believe the stock is likely to trade down in reaction to Q2 miss
Stock Market Today LIVE: Nifty's Eight-Week Losing Streak Ends: Relief Rally Or Trend Reversal?
The Nifty ended its eight-week losing streak, forming a Doji candle on the weekly chart and closing 98.50 points, or 0.44%, higher. During the week, the index traded in a wide range of 596.20 points and tested a fresh low of 22,179.90, marginally below its previous major low of 22,182.55. However, buying interest emerged from oversold levels, helping the index stage a recovery on Friday.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Crude Oil Prices Slip; Brent Below $103 A Barrel
Crude oil prices declined on hopes that more Russian supplies following a US-Russia diesel deal. Brent crude futures dropped 2.09% to $102.53 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.81 a barrel, down 2.22%.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Russia-Ukraine Agree To Energy Ceasefire, Says Trump
US President Donald Trump said that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an “energy ceasefire” effective immediately. Meanwhile, after an agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Russia partially lifted its ban on diesel exports, allowing 500,000 metric tons of fuel to reach international markets.
Stock Market Today LIVE: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Oct 12
Global markets, crude oil, commodity prices to stocks in focus, here's all you need to know before the opening of the Indian stock market today.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Wall Street Jumps; All Three Indices Log Weekly Gains
US stock market ended higher on Friday, with all three major US stock indexes gaining for the day and logging weekly gains.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 423.31 points, or 0.83%, to 51,654.95, while the S&P 500 gained 46.15 points, or 0.59%, to 7,811.51. The Nasdaq Composite closed 172.83 points, or 0.64%, higher at 27,366.17.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian Markets Trade Mixed, Kospi, Kosdaq Slip
Asian stock markets traded mixed on Monday. South Korea’s Kospi declined 1.86%, while the Kosdaq slipped 3.87%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening. Japan markets are closed for a holiday.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty Signals Flat Start For Nifty 50
The trends on Gift Nifty signal a flat start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,620 level, a premium of nearly 8 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 To Open On A Cautious Note
The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a cautious note Monday, following mixed cues from global markets.
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