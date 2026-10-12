Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Oct 12

Good morning!

GIFT Nifty Check

The GIFT Nifty traded 0.21% higher at 22,645 as of 6:55 a.m., pointing towards a higher open for the Indian equity benchmark on Monday.

Asian Market Check

Asian stock markets began Monday's session on a mixed footing as escalating tensions in the Middle East heightened concerns over energy supplies. South Korea's Kospi fell 1.34%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.61%. Japanese markets were shut for a holiday.

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US equity futures traded higher after major Wall Street indices finished the previous week with gains. Futures linked to the S&P 500 rose 0.12%, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.24%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures advanced 28 points, or 0.05%.

The Dow and S&P 500 each posted their second weekly gain in three weeks, while the Nasdaq Composite extended its run of weekly advances to four, supported by strength in technology stocks.

Commodity Check

Crude oil prices fell on Monday, with Brent crude futures slipping below the $104-per-barrel mark, as expectations of increased Russian oil supplies and a proposed energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine eased supply concerns. However, escalating tensions in the Middle East and fresh attacks on oil tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz continued to support prices above $100 a barrel.

Last checked, Brent crude was down 1.4% at $103.35 a barrel. US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to halt attacks on each other's energy infrastructure, following an announcement on Friday about a diesel-supply deal with Moscow. The proposed energy ceasefire raised expectations of improved energy flows and potentially higher Russian supplies.

India Stock Market Recap

Following two consecutive sessions of drop, the Indian benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, staged a strong recovery on Friday, supported by short-covering following the sharp decline in the previous session. The BSE Sensex ended 879.09 points, or 1.23%, higher at 72,472.33, while the Nifty 50 settled at 22,520.45, up 288.65 points, or 1.30%.

US Market Recap

US stock markets opened higher on Friday, as technology shares recovered following a sell-off in artificial intelligence-linked stocks triggered by concerns over OpenAI's revenue figures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 86.91 points, or 0.17%, to 51,318.55 at 9:31 a.m. EDT. The S&P 500 gained 22.08 points, or 0.28%, to 7,787.44, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 128.92 points, or 0.47%, to 27,322.26, according to real-time market quotes.

The indices settled higher, with Dow Jones up 0.83% at 51,654.95, S&P 500 up 0.59% at 7,811.54, and Nasdaq Composite up 0.64% to 27,366.17.

Earnings

Avenue Supermarts (Q2, YoY)

Revenue up 18.4% to Rs 19,206 crore

EBITDA up 14.1% to Rs 1,403 crore

EBITDA Margin at 7.3% vs 7.6%

Net Profit up 7.6% to Rs 804 crore

Poonawalla Fincorp Q2 Cons Results

Net Profit at Rs 375 crore vs Rs 74.2 crore YoY

Total Income at Rs 2,625 crore vs Rs 1,543 crore YoY

Total Income up 70.1% at Rs 2,625 crore YoY

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Canara HSBC Life Insurance Q2 Results

Net Profit Up 5.6% at Rs 43.1 crore vs Rs 40.8 crore YoY

Net Premium Income up 13% at Rs 2,553 crore YoY

Net Premium Income at Rs 2,553 crore vs Rs 2,260 crore YoY

To Raise Up to Rs 288 crore via NCDs

Waterways Leisure Q2 Cons Results

Net Profit at Rs 58.5 crore vs Loss of Rs 8.9 crore YoY

Revenue up 30.4% at Rs 133 crore vs Rs 102 crore YoY

EBITDA at Rs 9.4 crore vs Loss of Rs 5.9 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin at 7.1% in Q2

Anand Rathi Wealth Q2 Results

Net Profit down 45.9% at Rs 88.3 crore vs Rs 163 crore QoQ

Total Income down 18.3% at Rs 345 crore vs Rs 422 crore QoQ

To Pay Interim Dividend of Rs 4/Share

Can Fin Homes Q2 Results

Net Profit up 9.2% at Rs 275 crore vs Rs 251 crore YoY

Total Income up 7.8% at Rs 1,131 crore vs Rs 1,050 crore YoY

Canara Robeco AMC Q2 Results

Net Profit down 21.7% at Rs 59.2 crore vs Rs 75.6 crore QoQ

Total Income down 12.1% at Rs 128 crore vs Rs 146 crore QoQ

To Pay Interim Dividend of Rs 2/Share

Business Update

Signature Global | Q2 Business Update

Pre-Sales Value Down 9% YoY at Rs 1,830 crore

Collections Up 9% YoY at Rs 1,010 crore

Adani Green Energy | H1/Q2 Business Update

Operational Capacity Up 24% YoY at 20,763 MW in H1

Added 621 MW Capacity in Q2

Commissioned 3.08 GWh BESS Capacity in Q2

Power Sales Up 32% YoY at 25,747 Million Units in H1

M&M September Biz Update

Production down 19.2% at 1.22 Lk Units YoY

Sales down 16.3% at 1.14 Lk Units YoY

Ajmera Realty Q2 Biz Update

Sales Value down 69% at Rs 224 crore YoY

Collection down 14% at Rs 190 crore YoY

Carpet Area Sold down 68% at 72,883 Sq Ft YoY

Kalpataru Q2 Biz Update

Pre-Sales down 5% at Rs 1,258 crore YoY

Collections flat at Rs 1,189 crore YoY

S H Kelkar Q2 Biz Update

Consolidated Revenue up 15% at Rs 633 crore YoY

Gross Margins Expected to Remain Broadly Stable

Company Continues to Monitor Operating Environment

Net Debt Stands at Rs 911 crore as of Sept 30

Stocks In News

Inox Green Energy : Arm Vibhav Converts Inter-Corporate Deposits Worth Rs 150 Crore Into Equity Shares.

: Arm Vibhav Converts Inter-Corporate Deposits Worth Rs 150 Crore Into Equity Shares. PTC Industries : QIP Closes; Allots 8.55 Lakh Shares to QIBs at Rs 21,060 Per Share.

: QIP Closes; Allots 8.55 Lakh Shares to QIBs at Rs 21,060 Per Share. Alok Industries : Arm Completes Sale of 100% Equity Stake in Mileta.

: Arm Completes Sale of 100% Equity Stake in Mileta. Tech Mahindra : Arm LCC Networks Poland Voluntarily Liquidated.

: Arm LCC Networks Poland Voluntarily Liquidated. Mahindra & Mahindra : Updates on Sale of 51% Equity Stake in Novavayu Aerospace Limited, a Step-Down Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company

: Updates on Sale of 51% Equity Stake in Novavayu Aerospace Limited, a Step-Down Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company UGRO Capital : Approves Allotment of 1,000 Bonds Worth $10 Million

: Approves Allotment of 1,000 Bonds Worth $10 Million Tata Motors : Arm TML CV Holdings BV Raises Offer Price to €14.4/Share From €14.1/Share.

: Arm TML CV Holdings BV Raises Offer Price to €14.4/Share From €14.1/Share. A-One Steels India : Two Writ Petitions Filed in Bombay High Court Challenging Aspects Related to RHP; Next Hearing on Oct. 15.

: Two Writ Petitions Filed in Bombay High Court Challenging Aspects Related to RHP; Next Hearing on Oct. 15. Avantel : Receives Rs 12 Crore Order From L&T for Annual Maintenance of Satcom Equipment.

: Receives Rs 12 Crore Order From L&T for Annual Maintenance of Satcom Equipment. Capri Global Capital : Board to Consider Fundraising via Equity and Debt on Oct. 14.

: Board to Consider Fundraising via Equity and Debt on Oct. 14. Sarda Energy : Arm Emerges Preferred Bidder for Manganese Mining Lease in Andhra Pradesh; Mine Has 0.7 MT Manganese Ore Reserves.

: Arm Emerges Preferred Bidder for Manganese Mining Lease in Andhra Pradesh; Mine Has 0.7 MT Manganese Ore Reserves. Shilpa Medicare : Telangana Unit Receives Good Manufacturing Practice Certification From AGES, Austria.

: Telangana Unit Receives Good Manufacturing Practice Certification From AGES, Austria. Heritage Foods : Completes Payment for Additional 5.6% Stake in HNFL.

: Completes Payment for Additional 5.6% Stake in HNFL. Airfloa Rail : Signs MoU With China's KTK Group for India-China JV to Bid for Metro Platform Screen Door Projects in India.

: Signs MoU With China's KTK Group for India-China JV to Bid for Metro Platform Screen Door Projects in India. Maithan Alloys: Acquires 0.2% Stake in ESDS Software for Rs 33.4 Crore. Acquires 0.1% Stake in HFCL for Rs 40.61 Crore.

Acquires 0.2% Stake in ESDS Software for Rs 33.4 Crore. Acquires 0.1% Stake in HFCL for Rs 40.61 Crore. Chemplast Sanmar : Signs Power Purchase Agreement With Yesaryes Energy; to Acquire 27% Stake for Rs 45 Lakh.

: Signs Power Purchase Agreement With Yesaryes Energy; to Acquire 27% Stake for Rs 45 Lakh. Viviana Power : Receives Rs 467 Crore Orders From Gujarat Power Utility for HT Line Conversion and Underground Cabling Works.

: Receives Rs 467 Crore Orders From Gujarat Power Utility for HT Line Conversion and Underground Cabling Works. Baazar Style Retail : Opens New Store in Prayagraj; Total Store Count Rises to 285.

: Opens New Store in Prayagraj; Total Store Count Rises to 285. KEC International : Receives New T&D Orders Worth Rs 1,014 Crore in India; to Set Up 765 kV Transmission Line in Western India.

: Receives New T&D Orders Worth Rs 1,014 Crore in India; to Set Up 765 kV Transmission Line in Western India. ADF Foods: US arm signs forbearance pact with Ascot; to receive $1.75 million settlement

US arm signs forbearance pact with Ascot; to receive $1.75 million settlement Oswal Pumps: To set up 1.2 GW solar-cell unit in Haryana; redirects Rs 159 crore IPO proceeds to cell project; drops plans for frames, EVA and module units.

To set up 1.2 GW solar-cell unit in Haryana; redirects Rs 159 crore IPO proceeds to cell project; drops plans for frames, EVA and module units. PCBL Chemical : Arm Nanovace Tech Incorporates Nanovace Advanced Materials.

: Arm Nanovace Tech Incorporates Nanovace Advanced Materials. Oswal Pumps : Arm to Set Up 1.2 GW Solar Cell Unit in Haryana With Rs 456 Crore Investment.

: Arm to Set Up 1.2 GW Solar Cell Unit in Haryana With Rs 456 Crore Investment. Saatvik Green Energy : Receives Rs 100 Crore Order From Maharashtra Electricity Utility for Solar Water Pumps.

: Receives Rs 100 Crore Order From Maharashtra Electricity Utility for Solar Water Pumps. STL Networks : Incorporates Subsidiary STL Networks DC.

: Incorporates Subsidiary STL Networks DC. Authum Investment : Acquires 25% Stake in Vibhav Energy for Rs 100 Crore via ICD Conversion.

: Acquires 25% Stake in Vibhav Energy for Rs 100 Crore via ICD Conversion. Milky Mist : Clarifies It Has Not Received Any FSSAI or Tamil Nadu Food Safety Notice on Paneer Products.

: Clarifies It Has Not Received Any FSSAI or Tamil Nadu Food Safety Notice on Paneer Products. Meesho : Mega Blockbuster Sale Records ~75% YoY Growth in Day 1 Orders.

: Mega Blockbuster Sale Records ~75% YoY Growth in Day 1 Orders. Greaves Cotton : Ampere Announces Addition of Over 50 New Ampere Experience Centres

: Ampere Announces Addition of Over 50 New Ampere Experience Centres HG Infra: Incorporates subsidiary 'HG Talent Edge Foundation ITI Bhiwadi'.

Incorporates subsidiary 'HG Talent Edge Foundation ITI Bhiwadi'. 63 Moons Technologies: Arm 63SATS Cybertech raises FY27 revenue guidance to Rs 600 crore from Rs 350 crore; H1 billed revenue crosses Rs 218 crore.

Arm 63SATS Cybertech raises FY27 revenue guidance to Rs 600 crore from Rs 350 crore; H1 billed revenue crosses Rs 218 crore. Godrej Properties: Bandra Bay transformation project achieves first milestone.

Bandra Bay transformation project achieves first milestone. SJS Enterprises: Arm Walter Pack Automotive Products India to invest Rs 49 crore for capacity addition and set up new manufacturing facility in Pune.

Arm Walter Pack Automotive Products India to invest Rs 49 crore for capacity addition and set up new manufacturing facility in Pune. SJS Enterprises: Arm SJS Display Electronics leases Pune facility for display expansion; to invest Rs 81 crore in display-electronics unit and expand into cover-glass manufacturing.

Arm SJS Display Electronics leases Pune facility for display expansion; to invest Rs 81 crore in display-electronics unit and expand into cover-glass manufacturing. P N Gadgil Jewellers: Opens 81st store in Ayodhya.

Opens 81st store in Ayodhya. Infosys: Sees no material impact from US PERM suspension; to cooperate with US Department of Labor on Permanent Labor Certification Program.

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UBL

Launches Heineken Silver in Assam.

Brand Is Now Available in 11 Markets

Hubtown: Arm RTPL Allots 1.2 Crore Shares Worth Rs 37 Crore to Company

Thermax

Arm FEPL Is at Forefront of Enabling Customers' Transition to Renewable Energy

Alert: FEPL Is First Energy Private

Company Evaluating Strategic Opportunities for Renewable Portfolio Under FEPL

Bajel Projects

Gets Rs 200-300 Crore Order From Tata Power

Gets EPC Order for Substation Works

Lloyds Metal

To Consider Raising Funds via NCDs on Oct. 14

Persistent Systems

Secures Additional 10.79% Stake in Nagarro SE

Total Stake in Nagarro Stands at 94.04% as of Oct. 6

Buys Additional Stake During Extended Offer Period

Ashoka Buildcon

Gets LoA Worth Rs 290 Crore From North Eastern Railway

Alert: LoA Is Letter of Acceptance

Gets Provisional Certificate for NHAI Project in Karnataka

Puravankara: Approves Fundraise of Up to Rs 25 Crore via NCDs

Blue Dart: In Pact With India Post to Further Extend Delivery Reach

Embassy Developments

Sachin Shah Resigns as CEO From Dec. 31

Appoints MD Aditya Virwani as CEO From Jan. 1

Somany Ceramics

Approves Extension of Timeline to Complete Acquisition of 49% Stake in SCPL by 3 Months

Alert: SCPL Is Siravit Ceramics Private

PNB Gilts: Appoints Amit Kumar Srivastava as Chairman

SMC Global: Board to Meet on Oct. 14 to Consider Raising Funds via Equity and Debt

RailTel

Gets Rs 19 Crore Order From Ministry of Railways

Order for Development of a Digital Platform of Indian Railway

ideaForge Tech

Enters Into Loan Pact With Technology Development Board to Avail Rs 151 Crore Loan

Federal-Mogul

To Invest Rs 335 Crore for Capacity Addition

Approves Proposal for Capacity Addition in 3 States

Existing Capacity Utilization Stood at 100%

Capacity Addition Period of 18 Months

Premier Energies

Gets New Orders Worth Rs 4,001 Crore in Q2

Orders Are Mix of Solar Cell & Module Supplies (Total 2,308 MW) & EPC

Module Manufacturing Capacity Has Doubled Recently to 11.1 GW

Solar Cell Manufacturing Capacity Has Increased From 3.6 GW to 10.6 GW.

Krsnaa Diagnostics

BSE Issues Revised Nod for Warrant Allotment

BSE Revises Approval for 16.21 Lakh Warrants

Rubicon Research

US FDA Issues 1 Observation to Satara Manufacturing Unit

US FDA Inspects Maharashtra Unit From Oct. 5-9

Observations Not Related to Data Integrity

Cohance Life: Appoints Abhimanyu Ojha as CFO From Oct. 12

LCC Projects

Gets Rs 62 Crore Order From Reliance Industries

Order for Civil Works of 400kV Load Pooling GIS Substation

Execution Period of 9 Months

NTPC Green: 4th Part Capacity of 66.18 MW of Bikaner Energy Project Out of 650 MW of Solar Component Declares Commercial Operation

NSE: Dinesh Pant Resigns as Director on Board

Fractal Analytics

Rohan Haldea Ceases to Be Chairman

Appoints Non-Executive Director Vivek Mohan as Chair

Earnings Today

Oct 12

HCL Technologies Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd

RBL Bank Ltd

Swaraj Engines Ltd

Bulk & Block Deals

Anthem Biosciences: Portsmouth Technologies LLC Sold 30 lakh shares at Rs 833 per share.

AWFIS Space Solutions: Peak XV Partners Investments V Sold 19.19 lakh Shares at Rs 245 per share; Kritagyata Trust Bought 11.5 lakh shares at Rs 244.97 per share.

Arfin India: Bhola Motor Finance Sold 9.95 lakh shares at Rs 112.5 per share.

GSPL Transmission: Norges Bank on account of the Government Pension Fund Global Sold 19.98 lakh shares at Rs 106.23 per share.

SBC Exports: Froxy International LLP sold 39.76 lakh shares at Rs 62.27 per share.

Tourism Finance Corp: Nitn Kapoor sold 28 lakh shares at Rs 146.08 per share.

Board Meetings

October 12

Jubilant Pharmova – To Decide on Fund Raising

Nexus Select Trust - To Decide on Fund Raising

Pace Digitek - To Decide on Fund Raising

List of Securities Shortlisted in Short-Term ASM Framework Stage: Alok Industries, Inox Green Energy Services, PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery, Shanti Gold International, V2 Retail

List of Securities to Be Excluded From ASM Framework: Syncom Formulations (India)

Price Band

Price Band Change From 5% to 2%: Reliance Infrastructure

ALSO READ: Gold, Silver Set For Range-Bound Week As Rupee Weakness Offers Support: Analysts

F&O Cues

Nifty Oct Futures Is Up 1.49% to 22,625.00 at a Premium of 104 Points.

Nifty Options 13th Oct Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 23,000 and Maximum Put Open Interest at 22,500.

Securities in Ban Period: Ambuja Cements, Bandhan Bank, LIC Housing Finance

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