Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on Oct 12

Gold Price Today in India

Gold prices in India stood at Rs 1,51,720 per 10 gm, while Silver was at Rs 2,26,140 per kg on Monday, Oct. 12, at around 6:15 a.m.

22K gold was at Rs 1,39,077 per 10 gm while Silver 925 Sterling was at Rs 2,09,180 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.

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On Friday, Oct. 9, MCX gold December futures increased significantly and finally ended the session at Rs 1,51,499, higher than the crucial Rs 1,50,000 mark, as US Treasury yields eased, with easing crude supply and a weaker dollar.

MCX Silver futures with Dec. 4 expiry also rallied in the previous session and finally closed at Rs 2,25,755 per kg.

Today, on Oct. 12, COMEX gold was trading at $4,234.1 per ounce, gaining around 0.42%, while the COMEX silver gained 0.9%% to trade at $61.595 per ounce at around 00:52 a.m. GMT.

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City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,51,440 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,51,180 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,51,880 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,51,240 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,51,560 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,51,680 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,38,820; Delhi at Rs 1,38,582; Chennai at Rs 1,39,223; Kolkata at Rs 1,38,637; Bengaluru at Rs 1,38,930; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,39,040 per 10gm.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,25,730 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,25,340 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,26,390 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,25,430 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,25,910 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,26,090 per kg

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