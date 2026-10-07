Senco Gold Q2 Business Update: Retail Revenue Up 29% As Firm Projects Strong Seasonal Demand For Q3

Senco Gold Ltd. reported a retail revenue growth of 29% YoY (Year-On-Year) in its business update for the second quarter of fiscal 2026-27, according to an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday. The company's retail revenue growth was up 40% in the first half of FY27.

The firm also projects "strong seasonal demand" for the third quarter of financial year 2026-27 on the back of the underlying affinity for gold fuelled by wedding demand as well as a favourable festive calendar, including Dhanteras, Diwali, Durga Puja, Karwa Chauth, Chhath Puja and Christmas.

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The firm noted that there were 1.35 crore weddings in calendar year 2026, which it said is mostly price inelastic and provides a structural demand backdrop from wedding-led jewellery consumption.

The company also anticipates a more supportive demand environment in the second half.

"With the monsoon season now behind us, improving rural sentiment, the festive season and the upcoming wedding calendar are expected to provide a more supportive demand environment in H2. The underlying, with wedding and festive demand providing resilience," the filing said.

Senco Gold stated the underlying opportunity for jewellery consumption remains strong.

"While elevated gold prices create affordability and working-capital challenges, they also provide an opportunity for organised players with strong brands, sourcing capabilities, exchange programmes and disciplined inventory management to gain market share," the filing stated.

The firm's total revenue growth was up 31% for the second quarter, while the first half of fiscal 2027 saw an uptick of 48%. Its same store sales growth was up 19% for the quarter ended September 2026, and saw an uptick of 40% in the first half of financial year 2027.

The company delivered its highest-ever revenue of more than Rs 5,000 crore in the first half of the year (H1) and crossed the landmark Rs 10,000 crore sales mark on a trailing twelve-month (TTM) basis.

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The gold retailer launched six more showrooms in the second quarter (3 COCO and 3 Franchisee), taking its additions for the first half of the year to 14 and increasing its total network to 215 showrooms.

"With a strong pipeline of both COCO and Franchisee stores, we expect to launch another 10–12 showrooms in H2, further strengthening our pan-India network," the firm said in its filing.

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