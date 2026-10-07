PC Jeweller Q2 Update: Revenue Growth At 28%; Turns Debt-Free

PC Jeweller reported a strong operational update for the quarter ended September 2026, with consolidated revenue growing 28% year-on-year. The jewellery retailer also received remittances of approximately Rs 142 crore from its outstanding export debtors during the quarter and achieved a debt-free status after repaying all outstanding bank debt.

According to an exchange filing, the company received around Rs 142 crore during the quarter from its outstanding export receivables. PC Jeweller had been working towards resolving the issue related to its export debtors, with negotiations ultimately resulting in a settlement and commencement of realisation of the outstanding receivables.

The company said the resolution of the issue and receipt of the remittance marks progress in recovering its pending export receivables.

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PC Jeweller said it achieved debt-free status during the quarter ended September 30, 2026, after successfully repaying outstanding borrowings from all banks. The repayments were completed ahead of their scheduled due dates. With no bank debt remaining on its books, the company expects to save on interest costs going forward.

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The lower interest burden is expected to support the company's bottom line while strengthening its balance sheet and financial position.

The company also completed its fundraising of up to Rs 500 crore through a preferential issue of equity shares and warrants. PC Jeweller said the fundraising was completed on Sept. 24, 2026, following the conversion of all warrants allotted to promoter Balram Garg. The capital infusion, combined with the repayment of bank debt, marks a significant change in the company's balance sheet position.

PC Jeweller Q1 Results

PC Jeweller reported a strong set of numbers for the June quarter, with consolidated net profit rising 37.2% year-on-year to Rs 222 crore, compared with Rs 162 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to an exchange filing. Revenue from operations rose 21% to Rs 877 crore from Rs 725 crore a year earlier, signalling continued growth in the company's core business.

Operating performance was significantly stronger during the quarter, with consolidated EBITDA jumping 90% year-on-year to Rs 242 crore from Rs 127 crore in the year-ago period. The sharp rise in operating profit also translated into a substantial expansion in margins. EBITDA margin stood at 27.5% in the June quarter, compared with 17.6% a year earlier, an improvement of nearly 10 percentage points.

PC Jeweller Share Price Today

PC Jeweller shares closed 1.62% lower at Rs 13.14 per share on Wednesday. The shares have fallen 0.38% in one week and 5.6% in one month. The shares are up 41.4% year-to-date and 1.7% in one year.

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