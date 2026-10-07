Kalyan Jewellers Q2 Update: Consolidated Revenue Growth Over 26%, International Revenue Up 18% YoY

Kalyan Jewellers reported consolidated revenue growth of more than 26% YoY in the Q2FY227, supported by growth in its Indian and international businesses, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The revenue from India operations rose approximately 27% from the corresponding quarter of FY2026, while same-store sales increased about 20%. The company attributed the performance to operating momentum and sales growth across key domestic markets.

The growth came despite a high comparison base, as all nine days of Navratri fall in the second quarter of FY2026, supporting sales in the year-earlier period, the company said in its business update.

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International revenue increased approximately 18% YoY and accounted for about 11% of consolidated revenue during the quarter. Within the Middle East, revenue rose around 12%, driven entirely by same-store sales growth, according to the filing.

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Showrooms Expansion

Candere, the company's lifestyle jewellery brand, recorded revenue growth of approximately 64% compared with the same quarter a year earlier. Kalyan Jewellers opened 12 showrooms in India during the quarter, taking net additions to 11. It also launched nine Candere outlets in India and one Kalyan showroom in the UK, adding to its domestic and overseas retail presence during the period.

The company launched its first regional brand, Akshaya Thanga Maligai, in Chennai in August. It said the brand had seen revenue traction over its first 40-plus days of operations, ahead of Tamil Nadu's main sales season beginning on October 11.

Four additional showrooms under the regional brand are planned through the franchise model during the current financial year. Two are scheduled to open in the ongoing quarter and two in the fourth quarter, the company said.

During the quarter, Kalyan Jewellers completed the sale of one of two identified non-core real estate parcels held for sale, valued at approximately Rs 86 crore. It expects to sell the second parcel, valued at about Rs 16 crore, in the ongoing quarter.

The company said its non-GML debt fell to zero during the quarter. It said it was preparing for the upcoming festive and wedding season with fresh collections, marketing campaigns and further showroom launches across the country.

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